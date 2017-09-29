Roadrunners dominate Seattle U, improve to 3-0 in WAC play

After starting out Western Athletic Conference play on the road, the CSU Bakersfield volleyball team returned home and defeated Seattle University in straight sets.

The Roadrunners improved to 9-8 overall and 3-0 in conference play after defeating Chicago State University and the University of Missouri-Kansas City last weekend.

CSUB has now won eight consecutive sets.

The Roadrunners took advantage of the Seattle U mistakes in the first set and took a 12-8 lead before the Redhawks called a timeout.

After the timeout, CSUB went on a 14-5 run and to clinch the first set, 25-17.

In the second set, CSUB got its first point with a block by red-shirt senior middle blocker Haylee Roberts. Roberts finished with 6 kills and 3 blocks in the win.

Seattle U (4-11, 0-2 WAC) tied the game at 4-4 and then went on an 8-1 run, extending their lead to 12-5.

The Redhawks held a 15-8 lead when CSUB began its comeback. The Roadrunners forced Seattle U to take a timeout when the Roadrunners closed the gap to a 20-18 score.

After the timeout, a block by senior outside hitter Aleksandra Djordjevic would put the Roadrunners ahead, 22-21.

Another block by Roberts would seal the deal for CSUB in the second set, winning 25-22. CSUB ended the second set on a 19-10 run.

The Roadrunners struggled with their serves in the first two sets, committing 4 service errors in each set.

“We just have to serve it in,” said redshirt-senior Sydney Haynes. “Even if it’s the highest lollipop serve, and it worked for us.”

They would only commit one service error in the third set.

The Roadrunners began the third set on a 4-0 run, until the Redhawks answered back with their own run and took an 11-8 lead.

After the set was tied at 17-17, the Roadrunners would take control and pull away, winning the third set, 25-21.

When asked about what aspects that were good in tonight’s game, CSUB coach Giovana Melo said, “Hitting, we are getting better.”

The Roadrunners would out kill the Redhawks 48-30, led by junior outside hitter Briannah Mariner with 13. Haynes also added 11 kills.

Senior libero Emily Lopes led the Roadrunners with 25 digs, half of the team total.

“I trusted my blockers,” said Lopes. “It was easy to get around because they were going to the right spots.”

Senior setter Fabiana Andrade tallied 28 assists and 5 digs, while redshirt-sophomore Sidney Wicks pitched in with 10 assists.

CSUB will look to remain perfect in conference play as they host Utah Valley University on Saturday, Sep.30 at noon.