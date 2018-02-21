Vecchio named women’s soccer head coach

CSU Bakersfield has found its new head coach to lead the women’s soccer team.

Sebastian Vecchio has been tabbed by Director of Athletics Kenneth “Ziggy” Seigfried to be the fifth head coach in the history of the women’s soccer program here at CSUB.

“I want to thank CSUB and the search committee for this opportunity,” said Vecchio to gorunners.com. “It is an honor and a privilege to represent CSUB while leading the women’s soccer program, and I don’t take that for granted.”

Most recently, Vecchio has served as an assistant coach at Texas Christian University, where he served for the last three years.

He has 15 years of coaching experience, but this is his first head coaching job at the Division I level.

Vecchio is replacing Gary Curneen, who took a job with the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League.

“It was very clear that he has the communication skills, experience, energy, and work ethic to help our women’s soccer program grow for many years to come,” said Siegfried to gorunners.com.

Vecchio is a graduate of the University of Memphis (2005). As a player with the Tigers, he was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year during his tenure.

He has also coached at Vanderbilt University, Rice University and Memphis prior to his time at TCU.

Vecchio is a native of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A formal introduction of Vecchio is expected to take place during the first week of March.