Two Roadrunners finish in top 10

By Victor Rodriguez

Reporter

For the first time in program history, members of the CSU Bakersfield women’s golf team finished in the top 10 of the Western Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championship.

The tournament was held at the Indian Hills Country Club in Mission Hills, Kansas.

Juniors Tori Peers and Ariel Lee placed sixth and seventh respectively, while the team as a whole earned a fifth-place finish in the tournament.

“What these two accomplished is indescribable for me,” said CSUB’s Director of Golf, Meghan Thomason. “Just to see how far they’ve come as competitors, leaders on our team, golfers, and students is beyond anything I could have imagined.

“Breaking records is great and the things their doing competitively are special and mean a lot to our program, but I am more proud of who they are as people to be honest.”

Peers, a native of Grand Island, Nebraska, placed sixth overall, finished with a 54-hole score of 224 (76-75-73, +14). Her three-round total is tied for fifth best in CSUB history.

Peers was just five strokes behind this year’s individual WAC Champion, Suthavee Chanachai of New Mexico State University.

“It felt pretty good, I’ve been working towards getting there all three years so being able to finally accomplish it felt really good,” said Peers. “Having the coaching and team support that I have always help to push and motivate myself to do the best I can at all times throughout the season.”

Ariel Lee, a native of Singapore, finished seventh overall was only two strokes behind fellow teammate Peers. Her three round total was 226 (73-79-74, +16) and is the eighth best in CSUB history.

“It makes me proud to represent CSUB and have all my hard work pay off,” said Lee. “I feel like all this was not just from a few weeks of hard work, it was a long term process which started in the Fall season and just kept building up to this season.”

As a team, CSUB finished fifth out of a seven team total, which was their second best WAC Championship finish after placing fourth in 2015. The Roadrunners improved their score in each round as they finished with a 922 stroke total (310-307-305, +82).

They were only fifteen strokes behind New Mexico State, the first place WAC Champions.

Freshman Macey Mills finished tied for 17th with a three-round total of 232 (79-74-79, +22). Her 17th place finish was also a better finish than any Roadrunner in previous years.

Junior Julia Stewart placed 28th after shooting a three-round total of 240 (82-79-79, +30).

In her final tournament competition at CSUB, senior Chandler Bullman shot 250 (86-83-81, +40). She placed 38th overall.