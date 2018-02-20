Roadrunners prevail in 3-2 win over St. Mary’s College

By Johnathan Wheatley

Assistant Sports Editor

Starting the season 1-2 after a three game series against UC Davis, the Roadrunners looked to get back to .500 play with a win against Saint Mary’s College, at Hardt Field on Monday, Feb. 19.

After a difficult pitching weekend, it was key for CSU Bakersfield to get a quality start from its starting pitcher, junior Ben Cutting.

“It was huge to get him through the fifth and he was right at 86 pitches with the pitch count,” said Head Coach Jeremy Beard on Cutting.

Cutting was solid for the Roadrunners going five innings while only giving up two runs (1 earned), four hits, five walks and striking out three hitters.

“It shows adversity to us means nothing, we bounced back very well and closing out the weekend with two huge wins is huge for us,” said Cutting.

He would not get a decision in the game because when he came out the score was tied at 2-2.

Both teams scored a run in the second inning. The Gaels (2-2) scored after an error on a throw to second base scored the runner who was at third

The Roadrunners scored after a double to short center field by junior outfielder Noah Barba drove in redshirt-senior first baseman, Alec Daily, who reached base on a error by SMC’s first baseman.

A home run in the top of the fourth by Saint Mary’s Jackson Thoreson gave SMC a 2-1 lead going into the fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, freshman shortstop Evan Berkey got on base after a double down the right field line. Later in that inning a sacrifice fly by junior catcher Jake Ortega tied the ballgame at 2-2.

Beard went to his bullpen and brought in freshman Elijah Parks who pitched two innings while only allowing four hits and getting one strikeout. Parks got the win in the game giving him a record of 1-0.

In the bottom of the seventh, Berkey led off with a single up the middle. Berkey would advance to third after a fielder’s choice and a wild pitch. A single by Ortega drives in Berkey to give the Roadrunners a 3-2 lead.

“I feel good, with two strikes I got to battle it out and it fell in my favor,” said Ortega on driving in the tying and winning run.

Ortega finished the night 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Senior Naithen Dewsnap came into the top of the eighth inning to post a two inning save. Dewsnap allowed only one hit while striking out four, including the final two hitters of the ninth inning.

CSUB (2-2) will head to Berkeley, California to take on the University of California Golden Bears in a four game series starting Feb. 23 and ending Feb. 25. The Roadrunners will return home on Tuesday, Feb. 27 to take on California State University, Northridge at 6 p.m.