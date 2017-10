photo by Skylar Carrasco/The Runner Performers play a tribal dance beat while fellow enthusiasts dance at the Native American Pow Wow at CSUB campus on September 24, 2017.

Photos by Skylar Carrasco/The Runner Different tribes, including the Tajon Tribe, Tule River Tribe, and Mississippi Band of Choctaw Tribe dance to the pounding of the drum circle at the CSUB campus.

Photo by Skylar Carrasco/The Runner (Left to Right) Serafinah(8), Tah-Wun-Nahl (14), and Samirah(10) of the Tule River Tribe attend the Native American Pow Wow on Sept. 24. at California State University, Bakersfield.

Photo by Skylar Carrasco/The Runner Robin Hairston (left) and his son Caleb Hairston (right) are both in an all Native American blues/rock band, “Blue Mountain Tribe” that play all over the west coast and Nevada. Robin plays harmonica and Caleb plays guitar and are both from the Chiricahua Apache Tribe.

Photo by Skylar Carrasco/The Runner A sculpture of a bald eagle perches on a vendors table along with traditional Native American crafts.

Photo by Skylar Carrasco/The Runner Tribe members dance around in a circle to celebrate their history and traditions on CSU, Bakersfield’s campus.

Photo by Skylar Carrasco/The Runner Velma Santos, a Tule River Tribe vendor sells materials to make Native American style jewelry and other crafts.

Photo by Skylar Carrasco/The Runner A little boy dances with colorful feathers and celebrates Native American heritage and history on CSUB grounds.

Photo by Skylar Carrasco/The Runner Shamir Kali Griffin of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Tribe attended the Pow Wow on his former campus. Shamir graduated from CSU, Bakersfield in 2013 as a Psychology major. Both his maternal and paternal grandmothers were Natives and continues the tradition of his ancestors.