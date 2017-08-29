Meet your adviser in order to succeed

By Roxana Flores

Web Editor

With new students attending CSU Bakersfield it is helpful to know who and where your academic advisers are.

CSUB has four academic departments categorized into schools; Arts and Humanities (AH), Business and Public Administration (BPA), Natural Sciences, Mathematics, and Engineering (NSME) and Social Sciences and Education (SSE).

“The Arts and Humanities is a program that provides students with the cultural knowledge to appreciate the contribution to human development and the skills to create a better community,” said Adriana Sixtos, an AH academic adviser.

Within each academic school there are several advisers that students can speak with to help set and accomplish goals.

“They always help me with any questions or problems that I have. At first I was shy to go ask for help but I’m glad I did because my advisers were able to guide me with the courses I needed in order to graduate from CSUB,” said CSUB criminal justice major Jaritza Velasco, 23.

Salvador Gomez-Pantoja is the adviser for the NSME at CSUB.

“My job is to be here whenever students need any help from building schedules for their next semesters or if they have any types of issues with their academics,” said Gomez.

Students should make note of important dates and make appointments to see an adviser.

Walk-in hours are available to students and can vary depending on their academic school.

“It’s important for an adviser to prepare for their students in advance. This allows them the opportunity to spend quality time with the student during their scheduled advising session. If a student has an issue that is time sensitive, we encourage them to attend walk-in hours or leave a message for an adviser with our administrative support coordinator, “ said Yvette Morones, the SSE advising and tutoring center coordinator.

The Academic Advising and Resource Center (AARC) is available for undeclared students.

It is recommended to call or email advisers for appoinments.

“We want to help our students be successful in all facets of their life,” Morones said.

To get more information visit the CSUB website:

https://www.csub.edu/academics/index.html