Maker movement moves Fab Fest

Photos by Kabria Dodley/ The Runner
  • Various activities were hosted by CSUB student clubs outside of Science III lawn at the Fab Fest event on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Photo by Kabria Dodley/ The Runner
  • Students and makers showcase their inventions, crafts, and hobbies at Fab Fest. Photo by Kabria Dodley/ The Runner
  • Fab Fest gives a chance to the community to interact with makers, inventors, crafters, and tinkerers to learn about the makers movement. Photo by Kabria Dodley/ The Runner
  • Inventors, crafters, artists and tinkerers take part in CSUBs annual Fab Fest on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Photo by Kabria Dodley/ The Runner
  • The CSUB and Bakersfield community participated in activities at Fab Fest on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Photo by Kabria Dodley/ The Runner
  • CSUB engineer students assist participants with their design ideas. Photo by Kabria Dodley/ The runner
by April 10, 2017

CSU Bakersfield hosted the annual fab fest on Saturday, March 25.  The event included an kinetic sculpture competition, demonstrations, exhibits, and activities for all ages.

Tags

by Editor-in-Chief - Apr 7, 2017

by Web Editor - Apr 18, 2017
One Comment
  • MariannaSvetlosanova
    18 April 2017 at 1:21 pm -

    Some say that the maker movement is a reaction to the de-valuing of physical exploration and the growing sense of disconnection with the physical world in modern cities. In reaction to the rise of maker culture, Barack Obama pledged to open several national research and development facilities to the public.

    • RELATED BY

    Advertisement

    Get Connected with CSUB BPA

    Upcoming Events

    There are no upcoming events.

    This Week’s Issue