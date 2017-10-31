Food truck is not being kicked to the curb

Students and faculty who are craving food from the Curbside truck on campus will still be able to have it after the new restaurants open.

Originally, the food trucks were only a temporary fix for hungry students and staff until the other restaurants were installed during the Fall 2017 semester.

In a statement emailed by Director of Public Affairs and Communications Michael Lukens stated, “The Curbside truck will stay next semester and we will assess the value and need semester to semester.”

Christian Gonzalez, the owner of Curbside, has been in business for four years. He said that both the CSUB and the downtown locations have been their strongest locations.

“I’m very excited to be here if they allow us to stay here long term,” said Gonzalez.

Students, faculty and staff are also happy about the additional option for food on CSUB’s campus.

Joshua Ringer, a senior Kinesiology major said it was good for CSUB to have another location towards the other side of campus, and the change was welcome.

“It gives students more variety to choose from. Not everyone might like Chinese food over at Panda Express,” said Ringer.

The Runner Café will open Nov. 7, followed by Panda Express and Starbucks later in the month.

Evan Garcia, a senior criminal justice major said having another choice on campus was good.

“After a long period of time, you get tired of the cafeteria food, and you want a different flavor, a different taste,” said Garcia.

Curbside’s hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.