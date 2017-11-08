Five Roadrunners earn All-WAC honors

By Peter Castillo

Sports Editor

The Western Athletic Conference has named five members of the CSU Bakersfield men’s soccer team to its all-conference teams.

Redshirt-senior defender Jamie Carey-Morell was named to the First Team All-WAC. Carey-Morell ranked second on the Roadrunners with five goals scored this season.

Redshirt-freshman goalkeeper Detre Bell was selected to the Second Team All-WAC. He was also named to the All-WAC Freshman Team. Bell made 78 saves and recorded five shutouts this season.

Redshirt-sophomore defender Sebastian Mentel and sophomore defender Jeremie Cherron were selected as part of the All-WAC Honorable Mention Team. Mentel led the Roadrunners in goals scored this season with six. Cherron made 17 starts for CSUB this season.

Freshman midfielder Ricardo Soza was also named to the All-WAC Freshman Team. Soza made 13 starts for the Roadrunners during the regular season.

Senior forward Danny Musovski of UNLV was named as the WAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Seattle University’s Nathan Aune, a junior defender, was named as the WAC Defensive Player of the Year.

WAC Freshman of the Year went to Josh Drack, a forward from Grand Canyon University.

Air Force Academy Head Coach Doug Hill was named WAC Coach of the Year.

CSUB will face off against No. 23 Seattle University in the first round of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas, N.V. on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The Roadrunners are seeded sixth, while the Redhawks are the third seed.

The winner will advance to the semifinals where they will take on the winner of the matchup between the UNLV and Grand Canyon.