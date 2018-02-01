BRIEF: Influenza update sent to staff and faculty

By Veronica Morley

Managing Editor

On Jan. 30 a periodic update written by Dr. Oscar Rico, Director of CSU Bakersfield Student Health Services, was sent out to staff and faculty but not the student body. The update was titled “Influenza and the University Community: Questions and Answers” and was sent on behalf of Student Health Services Health Educator Lauren Ash, M.S.

The update began by addressing “To Our Campus Community:” and proceeded to suggest that this flu season will affect large numbers of people. The following was stated:

“This letter has been prepared by the Student Health Services to inform you about steps the University is taking to protect the health of faculty, staff and students. In addition, the SHS is working closely with the Kern County Public Health Department to provide updated advisories and follow their latest recommendations on prevention and treatment. Prevention is key to understanding and preventing transmission of this infectious disease.”

The Runner reached out to Ash for more information about the update but was unable to contact her.

The update continued to list information such as:

“What is influenza and what are the symptoms of Flu?

How does the flu spread?

What precautions is California State University, Bakersfield taking to prevent flu on campus?

What steps can CSUB students, faculty and staff take to stay healthy and keep from spreading the flu?

What is the best way for me to stay informed about flu?”

The entire update can be seen here.

Students or Employees at California State University, Bakersfield should feel free to contact the Student Health Services with any questions or concerns regarding the Flu via telephone at (661)- 654-2394.