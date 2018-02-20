How Convenient Will The New Convenience Store Be?

By Sandra Merino

Reporter

Spring semester at CSU Bakersfield is now in its fifth week of the term and the old Peet’s Coffee building continues to stand empty. Starbucks recently replaced Peet’s due to popular demand, and what was once Peet’s Coffee will now be converted into a convenience store. It will offer ready-made food and snacks, much like what was already offered at Peet’s.

Currently, the Walter W. Stiern Library houses a convenience store. Additionally, the bookstore also sells food and drinks, as well as clothing and writing tools, that students can purchase.

Our students want a variety of options to choose from, and building another convenience store that sells the same items as the other ones just doesn’t sound very appealing to them.

It is illogical to have another shop on campus when the students’ needs for convenience items are already met.

Alfredo Garcia, a psychology major said, “Why should [CSUB] open another convenience store when we already have two. Instead of focusing on a convenience store, why can’t we focus on what other college students need or want. For example, we need [real] food and energy. Opening another [restaurant], even though we already have a couple across campus, would be good because it’s in between everything. Why can’t they open something new where Peet’s Coffee was?”

CSUB has limited dining options. Panda Express, Which Wich Sandwich, and the Runner Cafe are the options students have. But, students get tired of eating the same thing every day, and are in need of other alternatives.

A preferable idea for the building would be a refreshment stand, such as a Jamba Juice or a Tea Bar. Some students don’t like or drink coffee, so a place where they sell natural juices or smoothies would be really enjoyable.

Veronica Renaker, a communications major said, “I don’t think it will be a good idea for a convenience store because we have a convenience store in the library that is very accessible to most students, and we also have the Marketplace across the street. We have Rite Aid and Vons [too]. We have a whole host of other shopping centers at our disposal, so I don’t think it will be necessary.”

Other than lack of ingenuity, another issue with renovating the building as a convenience store is the lack of space. With the floor space available the store would be crowded, unorganized, and limited in products.

Having another convenience store that sells unhealthy, prepackaged food isn’t what many students want or need. Wouldn’t it be more beneficial to add more healthy food and drink options on campus?