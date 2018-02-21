CSUB swimmers and divers prep for conference championships

By Runa Lemminn

Reporter

Anticipation amongst the CSU Bakersfield swimmers and divers is running high for the WAC Swimming and Diving Championships, held Feb. 21 through 24.

Ten schools are competing against each other at the conference. The coach’s and athlete’s spirits are high going into the meet, with several Roadrunners poised to make Nationals cuts, as well as other cuts.

Director of Swimming, Chris Hansen said he was looking forward to seeing which swimmers would make the cuts for additional meets, such as the National Invitational Championship, NCAAs, and nationals.

“It all depends on this week,” said Hansen.

Sabrina Zavala, one of CSUB’s top female swimmers, said she’s looking forward to seeing what the team can do.

“I’m just really excited for this conference because we have a ton of freshmen coming in,” said Zavala. “We’ve got a couple of girls who are seeded in the top 16 already. It’s going to be fun to watch.”

Jake Chir, a junior, agreed with Zavala. He will be competing in the 100 and 200 breast stroke and the 200 IM.

“I’m feeling pretty pumped, I’m excited to see how everyone does,” said Chir.

With a large group of fast freshmen swimmers, the meet could be full of surprises.

Hansen named some swimmers off the top of his head that could place well in different events.

“Kris (Rogic), Maddie (Cosgrove), Alyssa (Madero), Loren (Gillilan) and Jayssie (Haynes) are all going in in the top eight position,” said Hansen.

Adding to the excitement is the fact that swimmer Kris Rogic doesn’t have American times in some events. Rogic, who is from Croatia, said he’s most excited to swim the 100 backstroke, since he’s seeded third going in.

“I’m all over the place for (times) now, because I never swam a big meet in a yard pool,” Rogic said.

Hansen said this year they don’t know yet what to expect, except the competition is very fast.

“Grand Canyon is on fire,” said Hansen. “Unfortunately they’re on fire in the same events we’re on fire in.”

Zavala, a junior, said she’s looking forward to the chance to drop time in her endurance events. She said her best event is the mile, but her favorite event to race is the 400 IM.

“It would be cool to try to get a better time in the 400 IM, I haven’t dropped in a while,” said Zavala.

The WAC Championships are being held in Houston, Texas. CSUB’s divers will start the meet off with events today, Feb. 21, with individual swimming events beginning tomorrow, Feb. 22 and ending Saturday, Feb. 24.

Check therunneronline.com for future updates.