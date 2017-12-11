Student Athlete Advisory Committee asking for donations

By Allison Lechman/Reporter
by December 11, 2017

By Allison Lechman

Reporter

CSU Bakersfield’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee will have a lip-syncing battle in the Icardo Center on Dec. 12. This event is being held in order to raise money and collect toys for the Ronald McDonald House and the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation.

This event is open to anyone who is willing to help. Athletes ask participants to donate five-dollars or a toy for needy children.

“We are very blessed to be on a team at CSUB. If we can help the community and give back it’s pretty amazing,” said Audrey Willouchby, SAAC president.

This is the fourth consecutive year for SAAC’s lip-syncing battle. All proceeds go to the Ronald McDonald House and the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation.

“Without our help, these kids wouldn’t have a toy on Christmas day,” said Willouchby.

Tags

by Web Editor - Dec 8, 2017

by Sports Editor - Dec 11, 2017
No Comment

Leave a Reply

*

*

RELATED BY

Upcoming Events

Dec
16
Sat
2:00 pm Men’s Basketball vs. Georgia Sou... @ Icardo Center
Men’s Basketball vs. Georgia Sou... @ Icardo Center
Dec 16 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
 
4:00 pm Women’s Basketball vs. Whittier ... @ Icardo Center
Women’s Basketball vs. Whittier ... @ Icardo Center
Dec 16 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
 
Dec
18
Mon
7:00 pm Women’s Basketball vs. Omaha @ Icardo Center
Women’s Basketball vs. Omaha @ Icardo Center
Dec 18 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
 
Dec
31
Sun
10:00 am Women’s Swimming vs. San Jose State @ Hillman Aquatic Center
Women’s Swimming vs. San Jose State @ Hillman Aquatic Center
Dec 31 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
 
1:00 pm Women’s Basketball vs. UC Irvine @ Icardo Center
Women’s Basketball vs. UC Irvine @ Icardo Center
Dec 31 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
 
Jan
6
Sat
1:00 pm Women’s Basketball vs. Utah Valley @ Icardo Center
Women’s Basketball vs. Utah Valley @ Icardo Center
Jan 6 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
 
Jan
11
Thu
7:00 pm Men’s Basketball vs. UTRGV @ Icardo Center
Men’s Basketball vs. UTRGV @ Icardo Center
Jan 11 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
 
Jan
13
Sat
7:00 pm Men’s Basketball vs. New Mexico ... @ Icardo Center
Men’s Basketball vs. New Mexico ... @ Icardo Center
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
 

This Week’s Issue