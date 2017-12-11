Student Athlete Advisory Committee asking for donations

By Allison Lechman

Reporter

CSU Bakersfield’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee will have a lip-syncing battle in the Icardo Center on Dec. 12. This event is being held in order to raise money and collect toys for the Ronald McDonald House and the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation.

This event is open to anyone who is willing to help. Athletes ask participants to donate five-dollars or a toy for needy children.

“We are very blessed to be on a team at CSUB. If we can help the community and give back it’s pretty amazing,” said Audrey Willouchby, SAAC president.

This is the fourth consecutive year for SAAC’s lip-syncing battle. All proceeds go to the Ronald McDonald House and the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation.

“Without our help, these kids wouldn’t have a toy on Christmas day,” said Willouchby.