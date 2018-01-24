Roadrunners prepare for battle in Seattle

Vincent Perez

Sports Editor

After their first conference win, the CSU Bakersfield men’s basketball team appear to be on the right track. The Roadrunners avoided losing their fifth consecutive conference loss thanks to efforts from junior guard Rickey Holden and senior forward Shon Briggs.

The Roadrunners’ (8-12, 1-4) defense took care of Chicago State University (2-20, 0-5) in their most recent Western Athletic Conference game. CSUB scored 24 points on turnovers in the 89-78 win.

Holden scored 13 points and eight assists for the Roadrunners in the victory at Chicago State, Saturday, Jan. 20. Briggs had 11 points and three assists in the win.

On Jan. 18, at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the Roadrunners were not so fortunate. The Roadrunners kept pace with the Kangaroos (6-15, 1-4) until the fourth quarter.

Xavier Bishop of UMKC drained a three-pointer with two seconds remaining in the game. That sealed the 62-59 UMKC win and the Roadrunners were left shocked.

Yet, the coaching staff remains at ease almost halfway through conference play.

“We’re getting more consistent with our play on both ends of the court,” said assistant coach Jeff Conarroe. He said that the team’s efficiency and consistency have been more reliable in the last four games.

On team morale, Conarroe said, “It’s the best we’ve had all year.”

Briggs said about the win over Chicago State, “It was a good game. A lot of people stepped up.”

He added that win was really good and the team is feeling confident.

Briggs said that the team, almost halfway through conference, is becoming familiar of conference teams, which will benefit the Roadrunners.

Holden said about his performance at Chicago State, “I really didn’t know I had that many points. We were just playing and having fun.”

“[We’re] taking it game by game. Playing hard and get in the right positions,” said Holden. Over confidence won’t get the best of the Roadrunners, according to Holden.

“We can’t sleep on the conference teams, they’re pretty good also. We’ve got a good conference. We’ve got to stay the course,” said Holden.

“Holden is really respectful of the guys before him. He’s taken on some of that responsibility,” said Conarroe. He also praised guard Brent Wrapp and Briggs for taking on leadership roles, as well.

Next, the Roadrunners travel to Seattle University (14-8, 3-2) for a Friday night 7 p.m. match-up. Following that, CSUB will host both Chicago State Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. and UMKC Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

All games will be broadcasted on ESPN3 and the WAC Digital Network.