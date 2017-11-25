Roadrunners outlast Cal State Fullerton

By Vincent Perez

Assistant Sports Editor

The CSU Bakersfield women’s basketball team are thankful for their defense this Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, the Roadrunners (2-3) broke their two-game losing streak. The team totaled 7 blocks and 6 steals in a 55-43 non-conference win over Cal State Fullerton (1-3) in the Icardo Center.

Redshirt-senior center Jazmyne Bartee controlled the paint against the Titans. She led the Roadrunners with 4 blocks and 2 steals. Bartee shot 3-for-6 with six points and led the team with 10 rebounds.

Head Coach Greg McCall said, “Jazmyne Bartee played her best defensive performance this year.”

Senior forward Aja Williams shot 4-for-13, with 14 points in 22 minutes. Williams had 3 assists, 4 blocks, 1 steal and was perfect (4-for-4) at the free-throw line. Williams was fouled twice, with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter.

McCall said on the win, “We did a better job of knocking down shots. Our offense looked really good.” He added that the scoring drought in the third quarter will sometimes happen. The Roadrunners outscored the Titans 10-5 in the third. CSUB had 47 total rebounds to Fullerton’s 38. That statistic was the game-changer according to McCall.

“It’s really good to see us out-rebound the ball. It’s going to make us even more aggressive moving forward,” said McCall.

Freshman center/forward Vanessa Austin shot 3-for-4 in 20 minutes, with seven points.

Austin said, “On the offensive side, we were working on our post moves, and going into the baseline strong.”

She said that she will take this style into future games.

Williams appreciated her teammates in the win. “We played as a team tonight. We all looked for each other,” said Williams.

CSUB had nine assists total on the night.

Yet, Williams had to make her free throws alone.

Williams said, “I’ve definitely been practicing on my free throws. I get to the line a lot, I’ll miss a lot.”

CSUB led 49-40 with 32 seconds left in the game, when Williams was at the line.

“I have to get them. And sometimes the game is going to be close. You need free throws,” said Williams.

The Roadrunners embark on a road trip next. They travel to take on Southern Utah, Monday, Nov. 27, then, SMU, Sunday, Dec. 3, UC Riverside on Wednesday, Dec. 6, and Southern Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 9, before returning home for a two-game home stand.