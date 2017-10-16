Faculty is overjoyed to unveil the new Humanities Office Building.

By Veronica Morley/Features Editor
by October 16, 2017

By Veronica Morley
Features Editor

On Oct. 15, faculty and administration gathered to unveil the new Arts and Humanities Building on the west side of campus next to the Visual Arts Building. The ceremony included words of inspiration and accomplishment by PResident Mitchell and a ceremonious ribbon cutting.

The Humanities Office Building, or the HOB, will officially open for use next semester. The first floor will be filled with classes and student lounge areas while the second floor will hold faculty offices. The building will house such departments as philosophy and religion, English, and modern languages.

“It adds much needed offices, and accessible offices for our faculty to allow students to have access to the faculty in a way that they didn’t have access at the other building,” said Mitchell during the ceremony. Mitchell has been waiting for this building since he became president 13 years ago. It has been a part of his bucket list that he may now happily cross off.

This building means that students in the Arts and Humanities school will no longer have to move around to multiple buildings for classes or looking for professors. Dr. Kegley said she was excited to be out of Faculty Towers and in a building more accommodating for students and professors.

“Now I can teach a class of over 90 students and reach each one of those students individually,” said Kegley. Each of the classrooms are equipped with dual projection screens, allowing for one professor to teach in multiple classrooms at once.

“By being located between the music and theatre programs over there. As well as the Dore Theatre and Madigan Gallery on one side and the Visual Arts Building on the other. This new humanities complex ties together a large number of the facilities and programs in the school of Arts and Humanities and also provides space our student center here on the first floor and the dean’s office on the second to be at the center of those programs,” said Dean of Arts and Humanities, Robert Frakes.

Tags

by Sports Editor - Oct 15, 2017

by Managing Editor - Digital - Oct 17, 2017
No Comment

Leave a Reply

*

*

RELATED BY

Advertisement

Bakersfield Escape Room College Night October 20-22

Upcoming Events

Oct
20
Fri
3:00 pm New Jack City Rock Climbing Over...
New Jack City Rock Climbing Over...
Oct 20 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
This high desert rock climbing haven just south of Barstow offers hundreds of climbs. New Jack City is perfect for beginners and experienced climbers alike. The rock is an unusual metamorphic rock of volcanic origin[...]
5:30 pm Party in the Park 2017 @ Alumni Park, Don Hart East Lawn
Party in the Park 2017 @ Alumni Park, Don Hart East Lawn
Oct 20 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Annual Party in the Park event for the Alumni Association. Pre-sale tickets available through Eventbrite. Event open to community members, CSUB alumni, faculty, staff. Silent Auction items available, provided from local community members and businesses.[...]
Oct
21
Sat
7:00 am Runner Dance Marathon @ Student Union
Runner Dance Marathon @ Student Union
Oct 21 @ 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
Sunrise to sunset on Saturday, October 21, 2017, CSUB students and community members 18+ will unite to “Dance For Kids Who Can’t” in this charity event to raise funds for the children’s hospital in Bakersfield.[...]
8:00 am 2017 Heart and Stroke Walk @ Amphitheatre, Campus
2017 Heart and Stroke Walk @ Amphitheatre, Campus
Oct 21 @ 8:00 am – 11:00 am
AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION
11:00 am First Aid/CPR/AED class @ Student Recreation Center - Solario de Fortaleza North
First Aid/CPR/AED class @ Student Recreation Center - Solario de Fortaleza North
Oct 21 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
1:00 pm CSUB Edible Garden Community Bui... @ SCI III Lawn Area
CSUB Edible Garden Community Bui... @ SCI III Lawn Area
Oct 21 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Join us for a family-friendly community event as we build the CSUB Edible Garden planters. Park in Lot I (near Icardo Center) and follow signs to our shaded workspace. There will be a variety of[...]
7:30 pm Jazz Coffee House @ Music Bldg 127 - Choral Room
Jazz Coffee House @ Music Bldg 127 - Choral Room
Oct 21 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Featuring music by CSUB student composers and jazz standards. Directed by Professor Jim Scully.
Oct
28
Sat
10:00 am Halloween Horse Back Riding
Halloween Horse Back Riding
Oct 28 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Get ready to immerse yourself in the stunning fall colors of the Hollywood hills from horseback. Starting off at the Sunset Ranch Hollywood Stables, we’ll make our way through the Hollywood Hills until it opens[...]

This Week’s Issue