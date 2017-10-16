Faculty is overjoyed to unveil the new Humanities Office Building.

By Veronica Morley

Features Editor

On Oct. 15, faculty and administration gathered to unveil the new Arts and Humanities Building on the west side of campus next to the Visual Arts Building. The ceremony included words of inspiration and accomplishment by PResident Mitchell and a ceremonious ribbon cutting.

The Humanities Office Building, or the HOB, will officially open for use next semester. The first floor will be filled with classes and student lounge areas while the second floor will hold faculty offices. The building will house such departments as philosophy and religion, English, and modern languages.

“It adds much needed offices, and accessible offices for our faculty to allow students to have access to the faculty in a way that they didn’t have access at the other building,” said Mitchell during the ceremony. Mitchell has been waiting for this building since he became president 13 years ago. It has been a part of his bucket list that he may now happily cross off.

This building means that students in the Arts and Humanities school will no longer have to move around to multiple buildings for classes or looking for professors. Dr. Kegley said she was excited to be out of Faculty Towers and in a building more accommodating for students and professors.

“Now I can teach a class of over 90 students and reach each one of those students individually,” said Kegley. Each of the classrooms are equipped with dual projection screens, allowing for one professor to teach in multiple classrooms at once.

“By being located between the music and theatre programs over there. As well as the Dore Theatre and Madigan Gallery on one side and the Visual Arts Building on the other. This new humanities complex ties together a large number of the facilities and programs in the school of Arts and Humanities and also provides space our student center here on the first floor and the dean’s office on the second to be at the center of those programs,” said Dean of Arts and Humanities, Robert Frakes.