CSUB gets back in win column vs. Chicago State

CSU Bakersfield women’s basketball got back into the win column with a 63-49 victory over Chicago State University on Saturday, Jan. 20.

After Thursday night’s loss to the University of Missouri-Kansas City on a late buzzer beater, the Roadrunners (9-10, 3-2 WAC) came into the game against the Cougars needing a win.

“I’m excited, great bounce back for us,” said head coach Greg McCall on the 63-49 victory.

Chicago State is now on a 56-game losing streak that goes back all the way to the 2015-16 season.

CSUB got the scoring going with a layup by junior guard Jazmine Johnson. Johnson left the game later in the first quarter after taking a hit to the mouth. She later returned and scored nine points for the Roadrunners.

Chicago State took the lead after a layup 4-2, but that would be short lived. The Cougars led for only 26 seconds the entire game.

A three-pointer by junior guard Alexxus Gilbert broke the game open for the Roadrunners, and CSUB held the lead for the rest of the game.

Gilbert was 4-of-6 from the three-point line and scored a total of 14 points. She is averaging 12.6 points per game in five conference games.

CSUB opened the lead to 17-10 going into the second quarter.

Senior forward Aja Williams took over in the second quarter for the Roadrunners scoring 8 of her 15 points. She shot 50 percent from the field and was 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

CSUB went into halftime up 37-22 and shot 53 percent from the field in the second quarter and held the Cougars to only 8 total shots.

The third quarter saw the Roadrunners getting outscored by the Cougars, 18-15.

“They kind of knocked down some shots, they got on one of those highs and we kind of fell asleep a little bit,” said McCall on the third quarter.

Chicago State shrunk the lead to 10 points, but baskets by Johnson and junior forward Malaysia McHenry brought the lead back to 14 points.

The fourth quarter saw the Roadrunners defense holding the Cougars to 23 percent from the field and held Chicago State scoreless the last 3:31 of the game.

The Roadrunners held the lead for 36:54 seconds of the game, with its largest lead of the game of 19 points coming 2:14 left in the second quarter.

The Roadrunners have a week off until its next Western Athletic Conference game.

Alexxus Gilbert called this week’s preparation “Classified” for the Roadrunners next game.

CSUB will take on Seattle University (9-10, 3-1 WAC) Saturday, Jan 27 at 1 p.m. at the Icardo Center.