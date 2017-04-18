CSUB ready to get jazzy at music festival

By Devon Halsell

Features Editor

The 31st annual Bakersfield Jazz Festival is a three-night, two-day long event that is fun for the whole family.

The event is presented by Motor City Lexus of Bakersfield, and Dignity Health-Mercy and Memorial Hospitals and will take place at the CSU Bakersfield Amphitheater April 28 and 29.

BJF is a chance for the CSUB community to come support the music program.

The festival will feature 13 bands over the course of three days and helps raise money for scholarship awards for CSUB students.

The first day of the Bakersfield Jazz Festival kicks off Thursday night April 27 with the Jazz Fest Gala and Launch Party to be held in the Doré Theatre.

The night will end with a performance from the CSU Bakersfield Jazz Collective, who will be accompanied by saxophonist and composer, Jacam Manricks.

Thursday night’s launch party starts at 6:30 p.m., but the doors open at 5:30 p.m. and appetizers will be served.

Day two of BJF, April 28, will be headlined by three-time GRAMMY nominee Donny McCaslin and his band.

Other artists to appear throughout the night are Ghost-Note, Snarky Puppy, Robert “Sput” Searight and Nate Werth and Soulajar.

The final night of the Bakersfield Jazz Festival is being co-headlined by guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel: Caipi and trumpeter Christian Scott A’Tunde Adjuah with his Stretch Music Ensemble.

The lineup of Saturday’s activities starts with Moonchild, Amber Navman, The Kandinsky Effect, Haakon Graf and Graffiti LA Edition, the CSUB Jazz Collective and the Kern County High School Honor Jazz Band.

Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase food and drinks from various vendors at the event.

Ice chests are welcomed, but will be searched at the gate before entry.

Outside alcohol and glass are not permitted within the amphitheater.

Children 12 and under are free in the general admission area only.

CSUB staff, faculty and students receive free admission with current school ID.

Tickets are available through Vallitix or can be purchased at the Cashier’s Office.

Tickets are also available for purchase at the gate. VIP Tables are available for purchase as a full table.

VIP tables seats are also available for purchase per seat. VIP seats maay be purchased at the gate if available.