The following crimes occurred between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2017 at CSU Bakersfield and are ongoing cases:

Battery on person (willful cruelty to child)

On Dec. 10 at 5:41 p.m. a battery incident occurred near Housing East. Complaint cleared this case.

Burglary: second degree

On Dec. 4 at 4:56 p.m. a burglary occurred in parking lot K1. This case is pending additional leads.

Burglary: second degree (vandalism)

On Dec. 10 at 10:37 p.m. a burglary with a vandalism over $400 occurred in parking lot K1. This case is pending further investigation.

Disturb by loud/unreasonable noise

On Nov. 28 at 8:12 p.m. a disturbance was reported in the Numenor Dorm building. Information only for this case.

Petty theft

On Nov. 29 at 9:33 p.m. a petty theft was reported in the Walter Stiern Library. Information only on this case.

With intent to annoy/harass

On Nov. 29 at 1:10 p.m. repeating calls were made because of a harassment incident that occurred in Dorothy Donohue Hall. This is pending additional leads.

These cases affect students, staff, and faculty. Please take safety precautions on or off campus. Contact university police at 661-654-2111 or visit http://www.csub.edu/bas/police/ for any further information on the above pending cases.