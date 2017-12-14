Crime Log

Nov. 28-Dec. 10, 2017
by December 13, 2017

The following crimes occurred between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2017 at CSU Bakersfield and are ongoing cases:

 

Battery on person (willful cruelty to child)

 

On Dec. 10 at 5:41 p.m. a battery incident occurred near Housing East. Complaint cleared this case.

 

Burglary: second degree

 

On Dec. 4 at 4:56 p.m. a burglary occurred in parking lot K1. This case is pending additional leads.

 

Burglary: second degree (vandalism)

 

On Dec. 10 at 10:37 p.m. a burglary with a vandalism over $400 occurred in parking lot K1. This case is pending further investigation.

 

Disturb by loud/unreasonable noise

 

On Nov. 28 at 8:12 p.m. a disturbance was reported in the Numenor Dorm building. Information only for this case.

 

Petty theft

 

On Nov. 29 at 9:33 p.m. a petty theft was reported in the Walter Stiern Library. Information only on this case.

 

With intent to annoy/harass

 

On Nov. 29 at 1:10 p.m. repeating calls were made because of a harassment incident that occurred in Dorothy Donohue Hall. This is pending additional leads.

These cases affect students, staff, and faculty. Please take safety precautions on or off campus. Contact university police at 661-654-2111 or visit http://www.csub.edu/bas/police/ for any further information on the above pending cases.

by Assistant Sports Editor - Dec 13, 2017

by Editor-in-Chief - Dec 14, 2017
No Comment

Leave a Reply

*

*

RELATED BY

Upcoming Events

Dec
16
Sat
2:00 pm Men’s Basketball vs. Georgia Sou... @ Icardo Center
Men’s Basketball vs. Georgia Sou... @ Icardo Center
Dec 16 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
 
4:00 pm Women’s Basketball vs. Whittier ... @ Icardo Center
Women’s Basketball vs. Whittier ... @ Icardo Center
Dec 16 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
 
Dec
18
Mon
7:00 pm Women’s Basketball vs. Omaha @ Icardo Center
Women’s Basketball vs. Omaha @ Icardo Center
Dec 18 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
 
Dec
31
Sun
10:00 am Women’s Swimming vs. San Jose State @ Hillman Aquatic Center
Women’s Swimming vs. San Jose State @ Hillman Aquatic Center
Dec 31 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
 
1:00 pm Women’s Basketball vs. UC Irvine @ Icardo Center
Women’s Basketball vs. UC Irvine @ Icardo Center
Dec 31 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
 
Jan
6
Sat
1:00 pm Women’s Basketball vs. Utah Valley @ Icardo Center
Women’s Basketball vs. Utah Valley @ Icardo Center
Jan 6 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
 
Jan
11
Thu
7:00 pm Men’s Basketball vs. UTRGV @ Icardo Center
Men’s Basketball vs. UTRGV @ Icardo Center
Jan 11 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
 
Jan
13
Sat
7:00 pm Men’s Basketball vs. New Mexico ... @ Icardo Center
Men’s Basketball vs. New Mexico ... @ Icardo Center
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
 

This Week’s Issue