Community comes together for Celebrate CSUB

Marybeth Brooks, 31, from the Kawaiisu Tribe, assists elementary kids with a beat to play the drum to. Photos by Simmer Khurana/The Runner
Students try their hands at Archery, instructed by members of the Tehachapi Kawaiisu Tribe. Photo by Simmer Khurana/ The Runner
Food Booths were set up around the Celebrate CSUB event, ,including but not limited to Funnel Cakes, Hawaiian Shaved Ice, Corn Dogs, Hot dogs, and the Curbside kitchen, and many more. Photo by Simmer Khurana/The Runner
CSUB student from the art department, Tavis, 21, assists Victoria, 10, with making her clay pot. Photo by Simmer Khurana/ The Runner
Incoming Freshmen play Giant Jenga in Runner Park during Celebrate CSUB on Saturday, April 28. Photo by Simmer Khurana/ The Runner