Hi, Runners! We are here at the new and local Cloud Nine Coffee Company which is located on Mohawk and California Ave.

Twenty-two-year-old Bakersfield native, Morgan Burnard, is the proud business owner of the mobile specialty coffee shop, Cloud Nine Coffee Company, located in the parking lot of the Stockdale Tower. Burnard is a recent college graduate of Point Loma Nazarene University where she received her undergraduate degree in political science.

After receiving her degree in January, she decided to open up her own coffee shop.

Burnard’s trailer officially opened in April. She has been taking her business all over Bakersfield working private events and parties until she finally settled on her current location.

Burnard felt that Bakersfield lacked a coffee culture compared to other parts of California. She wanted to bring people together by drinking a cup of coffee.

“I wanted to bring some of that really good coffee culture and not like cliché coffee house. I wanted it to be different, cool, specialty coffee that you would find in San Diego, L.A., or San Francisco. So, I love Bakersfield and I thought it was something that Bakersfield needed,” said Burnard.

The menu has the classic coffee drinks one can find at any coffee shop like the macchiato, cappuccino, and a latte. What makes Cloud Nine Coffee Company special is there unique flavors that cannot be found anywhere else. One of their popular drinks is an iced ‘cloudine’ which is a vanilla and peach flavored drink, but their most popular drink is the coffee julep.

Burnard explains the coffee julep is a hit with her customers. The mint and basil flavor together are a new take on a typical latte.

“People love it. You wouldn’t think it would be good but I have yet to meet someone who doesn’t like it. Our drinks are really different and really good. Stuff you wouldn’t find anywhere else,” said Burnard.

Cloud Nine Coffee employee, Caleb Soto, says he didn’t like coffee until he started working here. He shares with us his favorite drink to make.

“The salted caramel latte. It’s a pinch of salt, you pour the espresso and we mix it up to melt the caramel, so it’s not so thick and then we add the milk, shake it and pour it,” said Soto.

Customer, Tonya Hemingway, tells us her daughter, who works in the area, recommended Cloud Nine Coffee Company to her mother and tells us what she thinks about the shop.

“I am an ex-manager from Starbucks, so I think I know coffee pretty good and so does she, because she’s had it so I’m sure if she likes it, I’m going to love it. I love the little kitschy trailer and everything its very cool,” said Hemingway.

And if customers still have a sweet tooth, Cloud Nine Coffee also offers pastries provided by Gimmie Some Sugar located in Downtown Bakersfield.

The sweets range from coffee cake, cupcakes, cookies to a variety of gourmet toast and exclusively for Cloud Nine Coffee, a mint julep cupcake inspired by the iced coffee mint julep.

Burnard said it was difficult at first going into the mobile food business especially in Bakersfield, but with the help and support of her family and friends, she has gotten through it.

“There is a reason not many 22-year old’s start a company just because it’s hard. It’s really hard but luckily, we have gotten through it and I have a great support, my family, my friends, my employees. I’m thankful and I’m not doing anything alone. It takes a team to do stuff like this,” said Burnard.

Beginning on October 1, fall inspired drinks will be added to the menu with new flavors like a smores latte, pumpkin latte, and others. Later in November, a holiday inspired menu will be introduced with classic holiday flavors such as eggnog, peppermint, and more!

Their hours of operation will be extended two more hours starting on October 1 from Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For Runner News Network, I’m Sandy Ornelas.