ASI President Gomez shares goals and visions for upcoming school year

By Olivia Kalahar

Podcast Editor

Last spring, the CSU Bakersfield student body, elected Mariela Gomez to be the new 2017-2018 Associated Student Incorporated (ASI) President.

With the school year just beginning The Runner met with her to find out all about her and her goals for CSUB, ASI and the student body.

Where are you from?

I grew up in the small town of Arvin, California and have lived there my entire life.

Why attend CSUB?

Deciding to enroll at CSUB is one of the best decisions that I ever made. I love it here because the student-professor ratio is small so you get to really know your professors, it’s reasonably priced, and there are so many resources for students.

What are your personal goals?

Graduate Spring 2018, apply for the Capital Fellows Program, and apply to grad school.

What are your ASI and CSUB goals?

Increase the number of ASI Scholarships offered

Work with Campus Stakeholders to open and staff the CSUB Food Pantry

Work with the Judicial Council to create processes, documents, and plans for the new branch

Create a Travel fund for clubs and organizations to go to conferences

If you could only achieve one thing this year for students and campus, what would it be and why?

Students talk to me all the time about wanting more space for clubs/organizations, for events/meetings, for studying, and for hanging out.

I want to figure out how we can accomplish that so that our students have a great space to meet their needs.

What is the ASI team like this year?

We have increased representation in four key areas – athletics, greek life, international students and students in housing. We are excited about the opportunity to increase collaboration in these areas.

Last semester, there was no one running against you for the

ASI President position, do you wish you had had competition?

Of course. Last year, we had more students run for ASI Director positions than we have ever had and it is my goal to have someone run for each position available.

What do you think of this past election process? Do you have a plan to increase number of voters?

ASI is working to have a larger presence on campus so that students have more of a reason why to vote.

Moving the elections process online helped to make it easier for students to run for a position and ASI is going to continue to explore ways to increase the number of students running for positions.

If students want to be involved in ASI what should they do and what do you recommend?

ASI has the L.E.A.D (Leaders Engaging in Advocacy and Development) program which is a great way for students to get involved with ASI without running for a board position.

Students can also join one of the ASI committees and work with the board members on projects or campus issues.

Have any fun facts for The Runner readers?

My favorite color is yellow, I’m a sushi connoisseur, I love to cook when I have time, and if I could meet anyone dead or alive, I would love to meet Michelle Obama.

Last remarks?

I am looking forward to serving you as your ASI President stop by my office any time, I would love to hear your ideas on ways to make CSUB even better.

Gomez can be reached by email at asi-president@csub.edu or by phone at 661-654-2419.

Gomez’s office is located inside of the Student Union.

For more information on ASI and other ASI board members visit the ASI website at www.csub.edu/asi/