An abundant amount of apps for school 

By Olivia Kalahar
Podcast Editor
The new school year for CSU Bakersfield has just begun and classes are back in session with the lingering dread of less Netflix and more homework, papers and exams. However, there are apps and programs with exclusive deals specifically for students that don’t have to make the new school year seem so awful.
CSUB is implementing a new Wi-Fi called eduroam which is taking the place of ‘CSUB’ and ‘CSUB+’ that is bigger and faster and makes it easier for students and staff to connect to the internet.
Here are four catagories of apps: Discounts, Study Tools, Finance Help, and Relaxation, in hopes of making this new school year a little bit easier.
Discounts
Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop, InDesign, Premiere Pro, Lightroom, Audition, etc.) $19.99 a month with CSUB email
Microsoft Office is free with CSUB email
Amazon Prime
Spotify
Pandora
EasyBib
Chegg
Dropbox
Google Drive
Blackboard App – see when class is cancelled, if you missed an assignment, or the syllabus eight weeks too late
Group Me – messaging app without having people’s numbers or being Facebook friends
CAM Scanner – take a picture of a document and converts it into a pdf.
studyblue.com
Free Graphing Calculator
LinkedIn – get that internship you’ve worked so hard for
Finance Help
Venmo – send people money
CashApp – send people money and can drop directly into checking
Mint – helps balance and budget
Relaxation
Tide – app good for concentration
Sleep Cycle – to make sure you get the best sleep
Notes/Reminders – by keeping everything in order you can take a moment to chill and watch an episode or two of Shameless
Pacifica – helps with anxiety in a variety of ways
TED – TEDTalks help get your mind off things while learning about other things
Sworkit – exercising made easy
Southwest Airlines – cheap flights for the weekend, live a little.