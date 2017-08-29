An abundant amount of apps for school 

By Olivia Kalahar

The new school year for CSU Bakersfield has just begun and classes are back in session with the lingering dread of less Netflix and more homework, papers and exams. However, there are apps and programs with exclusive deals specifically for students that don’t have to make the new school year seem so awful.

CSUB is implementing a new Wi-Fi called eduroam which is taking the place of ‘CSUB’ and ‘CSUB+’ that is bigger and faster and makes it easier for students and staff to connect to the internet.

Here are four catagories of apps: Discounts, Study Tools, Finance Help, and Relaxation, in hopes of making this new school year a little bit easier.

Discounts

Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop, InDesign, Premiere Pro, Lightroom, Audition, etc.) $19.99 a month with CSUB email

Microsoft Office is free with CSUB email

Amazon Prime

Spotify

Pandora

EasyBib

Chegg

Dropbox

Google Drive

Blackboard App – see when class is cancelled, if you missed an assignment, or the syllabus eight weeks too late

Group Me – messaging app without having people’s numbers or being Facebook friends

CAM Scanner – take a picture of a document and converts it into a pdf.

studyblue.com

Free Graphing Calculator

LinkedIn – get that internship you’ve worked so hard for

Finance Help

Venmo – send people money

CashApp – send people money and can drop directly into checking

Mint – helps balance and budget

Relaxation

Tide – app good for concentration

Sleep Cycle – to make sure you get the best sleep

Notes/Reminders – by keeping everything in order you can take a moment to chill and watch an episode or two of Shameless

Pacifica – helps with anxiety in a variety of ways

TED – TEDTalks help get your mind off things while learning about other things

Sworkit – exercising made easy

Southwest Airlines – cheap flights for the weekend, live a little.