Water polo and men’s golf get the boot at CSUB

By Peter Castillo

Sports Editor

The CSU Bakersfield Athletics Department has decided to cancel both the men’s golf program and the water polo programs.

The cancelling of these programs will allow additional funds to be reallocated to other women’s sports.

“It is our desire as an athletics department to be at the highest level possible in promoting academic excellence, providing a positive student-athlete experience, and pursuing competitive success,” said Athletic Director Kenneth Siegfried to gorunners.com. “While this was a difficult decision to make, I am confident that this strategic shift in resources is what is best for the long-term vision of our athletics department.”

At this time, six of the nine women’s sports are some of the lowest funded teams at the Division I level and rank near the bottom of the Western Athletic Conference.

CSUB Athletics will invest $170,000 over a three-year period in addition to the funds that would be reallocated from the men’s golf and water polo programs. These additional funds would be funneled exclusively into female sports which would allow the student athlete experience to improve. This would also allow for increased participation in these sports.

Jason Gall, the former coach of the water polo team resigned from his post in late May to take another coaching opportunity.

Prior to Gall’s resignation, several student athletes had left the program to transfer. At the time of Gall’s resignation, the program was left with only 10 student athletes.

As a result of this decision, CSUB will now sponsor 16 intercollegiate teams, 14 of which will compete in the WAC.

“Our top priority is to provide our student athletes a quality education and we will continue to honor the scholarships for our water polo and men’s golf student athletes until they graduate should they decide to remain at CSU Bakersfield,” said Siegfried to gorunners.com.