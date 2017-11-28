The new and improved Humanities building

Alexis Redding

News Reporter

This fall 2017 the School of Arts and Humanities moved into a new structure and provides many amenities to the university and its community.

Elizabeth Monroig, 25, senior, loves the new building and its perks. Monroig majoring in child, adolescents, and family studies is a Humanities student assistant at the university.

“It’s beautiful and has a lot more room for the student assistants,” said Monroig.

The Humanities department has a staff of over 75 faculty members that teach for the seven departments. Currently, the Humanities office has only three full time advisors. Christina Ramirez, Adriana Sixtos, and Janine Cornelison. They each assist students with advising, tutoring, and evaluating graduation requirements.

Maria Rodriguez a sophomore Spanish major, visited Cornelison’s walk in office hours this week for some further advising help.

“Honestly, I thought advising was going to take a lot longer because there was a line, but it went by really fast and she was pretty helpful. She answered all my questions,” said Rodriguez.

Advisors Ramirez, Sixtos, and Cornelison also provide services for the Humanities student center in the Humanities Office Building. The Arts and Humanities student center is in the Dean’s office and covers tutoring and many other services for 10 departments. These include art, communications, English, history, interdisciplinary studies, music, philosophy, religious studies, Spanish, and theatre.

Anayelly Garcia, sophomore, is a psychology major and a newly hired student assistant for the Humanities department. Garcia enjoys working with the Arts and Humanities advisors and staff.

“They’re nice, easy to talk to, and very helpful. If you have any questions, they will answer it,” said Garcia.

The Humanities has developed into a local attraction for students, faculty, and community. For example, the new geodesic dome, which was constructed by Pacific Domes, is located near the building for students to relax during leisure activities. The dome is also furnished for visitors to lounge and expand their cultural knowledge.

The Humanities student center is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Also, advisors have walk in hours available for students without an appointment that need extra help with prerequisites and registration. Cornelison has hours on Mondays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sixtos is available Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Ramirez is on Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.