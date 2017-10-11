Student mourns sister killed in Vegas

By Christopher Mateo

Bailey Schweitzer became one of the 58 people who died in the Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Festival on Oct. 1.

Bailey Schweitzer was a 20-year-old Bakersfield native and Bakersfield College student. She was a loving sister and a loyal friend.

“I’m still in disbelief, it was just a horrible phone call and we raced to Vegas,” said CSU Bakersfield student and brother to Bailey, Brody Schweitzer. “It’s surreal. You hear about that stuff happening like 9/11, the Boston Bombing and it’s always someone else.”

Bailey’s mother, Chrissy Schweitzer, had attended the concert with her. During the shooting and the commotion Bailey and her mother were separated. Chrissy Schweitzer knew her daughter was shot, however she didn’t know if Bailey survived.

“She [Chrissy] called my dad, breaking down on the phone. They didn’t know where she [Bailey] was,” said Brody Schweitzer.

The family still does not know where Bailey died.

“That is still kind of unclear, to even my family,” said Brody Schweitzer.

Brody and his father, Scott Schweitzer, arrived in Vegas at around 2:45 a.m. Monday morning, Oct. 2, but the hospital was still on lock down. Brody and Scott had a bad feeling.

“We didn’t figure it out, but we just had that feeling. All of the personnel were looking at us and it just felt like it was going to be bad,” said Brody.

Brody is still trying to cope with Bailey’s death and is trying to balance his school work and his personal life.

“I haven’t been back to school yet because my family and I just got back to town on Saturday. It’s definitely going to be tough trying to finish this semester, but my professors have been very understanding and have expressed that they will make accommodations to help me finish the class as scheduled so I’m grateful for that,” said Brody.

Bailey will not only be missed by her family. Her friends feel like they are missing part of their own hearts.

Chloe Townsend, a junior Communications major at CSU Fullerton, will remember Bailey for her genuine personality.

“I’ll remember her for her loyalty as a friend, knowing that she was going to be there for me no matter what was happening in my life,” said Townsend.

Townsend knew Bailey since they were both in first grade and were very close until the end of high school. They grew apart because Townsend moved out of Bakersfield to attend CSUF.

“She was the happiest, loveliest, goofiest girl in the world, who didn’t have a care in the world about what people said about her,” said Townsend.

Townsend had heard of the shooting and wanted to know if Bailey was ok.

“I texted her to see if she was ok and she never responded,” said Townsend

It wasn’t until the morning that she found out what happened to Bailey. Townsend received a phone call from a family friend and was in disbelief.

“I was in shock. You never really think of tragic events hitting home but it hit home to me,” said Townsend.

BC junior business major, Peyton Hoff, a friend of Bailey, will remember her for humor.

“She’s honestly been the same person since the day I met her. She was fun to be around, always happy, always hilarious. She has completely different personality from anyone I have ever met, she was so funny,” said Townsend.

Because of her nurturing personality, Bailey was the mom in her group of friends.

According to Townsend, Bailey made a positive impact in her life because of Bailey’s positivity and her kind nature. Growing up with Bailey, Townsend shared a plethora of childhood memories.

“I do remember going to the Cheetah Girls concert in like little matching outfits and our moms wore cheetah too. It was a really fun day, and we had our hair the same just like little twins.”

“We got baptized on the same day, all this stuff we’ve done it all together as little kids,” said Townsend.

In the midst of this tragedy, Brody is resentful towards the shooter.

“Obviously hate him 100 percent, he stole a lot of lives. If I was to see him tomorrow I truthfully wouldn’t waste my breath on him,” said Brody.

However, if Brody was able to say something to his sister for the last time he would not hesitate to let her know how much she meant to him.

“I would tell her I love her and that she’s the best freaking sister. I would give her a huge hug and try to not to let go and tell her I love her over and over again,” said Brody.

Bailey’s funeral will be held on Oct. 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Bible Fellowship.