Starbucks here to serve CSUB

By Sonia Lemus

News Editor

Long lines formed inside of the new Starbucks at CSU Bakersfield, welcoming students back for the 2018 spring semester.

The hours for Starbucks will be Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To celebrate the opening of Starbucks, CSUB will be having a different promotion each week for the first four weeks of the semester.

This first week, Jan. 22, they are selling grande sized drinks for two dollars.

The week of Jan. 29, you can get a complimentary baked good with the purchase of a beverage.

The week of Feb. 5, breakfast sandwiches will be available for two dollars.

Finally, the week of Feb. 12, customers can buy one breakfast sandwich and get the second one free.

CSUB’s Starbucks will have all the perks of a regular Starbucks.

“Our Starbucks on Campus will follow the same drink and menu as regular Starbucks. We will order food, coffee and supplies from the same purveyors as other Starbucks,” said Michael Lukens, director public affairs and communications.

As for Peet’s, it is currently under the construction phase, as the location will be turned into a convenience store with grab and go food items, as well as candy and chips. There is no information as to specifically when it will be finished being built.