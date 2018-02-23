SRC Partner Rock Climbing

By: Allison Lechman

Want to stay active but don’t want to do it alone? The SRC hosted their first partner rock climbing event, stay tuned to learn more about it.

On Tuesday Feb. 13 ,the rock wall inside of the student recreation center, held their first partner climbing event.

During this event, students worked a partner to complete different rock climbing routes, also known as problems.

Victoria vargas, rock assistant explained how the event works, “[students] would start at a certain hold and you have to utilize a certain body part. [For example, someone were to climb up and they can’t get to a problem they would have to use a foot or a hand or a shoulder depending on the problem.”

This event was from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. giving students plenty of time to join in on all the fun.

Freshmen kinesiology major, Audrey chhun, shares her thoughts about the event, “It’s not as competitive as I thought it would be. It’s not really a competition it’s just really fun because you get to use different body parts and partners carry you like literally carry you up and I think that’s what makes it fun.”

Participants for this event were entered into a raffle to win prizes like chalk bags and other rock climbing gear.

Freshmen psychology major, Aaron Bounthong said, “It’s really fun. There’s a lot of people coming in. [It’s] my favorite completion so far. It’s a great turn out and it’s really fun too.”

The SRC will be hosting many events like this for students to have fun and stay active.