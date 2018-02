Runner Chat 02-06-18

By Jarad Mann – Podcast Editor

Podcast Team

The first Episode of the New Runner Chat, A podcast affiliated with Runner Radio and the CSUB Runner newspaper. We talk about Campus life and so much more. In this issue we will discuss food at CSU Bakersfield, Veronica Morley (Digital Managing Editor for The Runner) will speak about the new Student Union expansion and Johnathan Wheatley (Assistant Sports Editor for The Runner) will update it on sports on campus!