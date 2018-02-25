Roadrunners win streak ends at 8 against Seattle U

By Vincent Perez

Sports Editor

Despite great efforts from senior forward Aja Williams, junior guard Alexxus Gilbert and sophomore guard Kate Tokuhara, the CSU Bakersfield women’s basketball team’s win streak was finally halted at eight games.

Williams had 12 points and four steals, Gilbert collected 12 points, four assists and four steals, and Tokuhara had nine points and three assists in the 64-56 loss at Seattle University, on Saturday, Feb. 24.

CSUB (16-11, 10-3 WAC) only shot 27 percent in the second half against Seattle U (14-14, 8-5). The Redhawks snapped a three-game losing streak with the win.

According to gorunners.com, the Roadrunners will now play for a shared Western Athletic Conference title, at home, against Grand Canyon University. The Roadrunners are currently tied with New Mexico State University (16-11, 10-3) in first place. NMSU has won four consecutive games, going into the last week of the regular season.

Seattle U’s Alexis Montgomery once again led the Redhawks with 17 points and three assists. The Roadrunners trailed for the majority of the third quarter and the fourth.

CSUB’s defensive woes finally caught up with them, but the season title remains in balance.

In order to win the WAC regular season title, the Roadrunners must win at home March 3. They will share the WAC title with NMSU unless the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley (14-14, 4-9) defeats NMSU in Texas, on the same day.

The Roadrunners take on Grand Canyon University (14-13, 8-5) Saturday, March 3 at 1 p.m. The game will honor seniors graduating after this season, such as Williams, Kandiss Barber, Alize’ Lofton and Jazmyne Bartee.

Following that game, the Roadrunners will prepare before heading to Las Vegas, Nevada for the WAC Tournament, beginning Wednesday, March 7 at the Orleans Arena.