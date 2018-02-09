Roadrunners win four straight

By Johnathan Wheatley

Assistant Sports Editor

After beginning Western Athletic Conference play 2-2, the CSU Bakersfield women’s basketball team has put together a four-game winning streak that dates back to Jan. 20 when the Roadrunners defeated Chicago State by 14, 63-49.

“I’m excited, great bounce back for us,” said Head Coach Greg McCall after the win.

In the previous game, CSUB lost on a buzzer-beater against University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Senior forward Aja Williams and senior guard Alize’ Lofton led the Roadrunners in scoring with 18 points apiece.

Junior guard Alexxus Gilbert added 16 points.

As a team, CSUB shot over 50 percdnt from the floor in the win.

The Roadrunners ended their latest homestand with a seven-point victory over Seattle University, 75-68. Williams led CSUB in scoring with 23 points.

Redshirt-junior guard Jazmine Johnson fill the stat sheet with six assists, five rebounds and four steals.

Williams shot 50 percent from behind the three-point line, hitting five of ten shots.

The Roadrunners out rebounded the Redhawks, 44-35 according to gorunners.com.

With the victory against Seattle University, CSUB improved its home record to 7-2 before heading out on a two-game roundtrip.

The first game of the road trip had the Roadrunners traveling to Chicago, Illinois to face Chicago State University.

Coincidently CSUB scored 63 points against the cougars, the same amount the scored at home against Chicago State.

The Roadrunners defense stifled the Cougars offense only allowing a total of 36 points to be scored.

Freshman forward Vanessa Austin led CSUB in scoring with 12 points and added five rebounds.

The Roadrunner defense held the Cougar offense to single digit scoring in three of four quarters, including in the second quarter allowing only four points.

CSUB went to UMKC seeking revenge after its heart-breaking loss on Jan 18.

This time the Roadrunners came out firing. After UMKC scored the opening basket, CSUB scored nine straight to take a 9-2 lead.

CSUB went into halftime ahead of UMKC, 41-27. 14 points would be the difference at the end of the game as both teams scored 35 points in the second half.

The Roadrunners got their revenge defeating the Kangaroos, 76-62.

The win over UMKC gives CSUB a 12-10 overall record and a 6-2 record in the Western Athletic Conference.

The Roadrunners are currently on a two-game homestand with the first game against first place team in the WAC, New Mexico State University on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. It will be the golden game for the Roadrunners.

If CSUB wins the game against the Aggies, it can go into a tie for first place in the WAC.

The Roadrunners will finish the homestand Saturday, Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. against University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.