Roadrunners snap losing streak on ‘Education Day’

By Peter Castillo

Sports Editor

The CSU Bakersfield men’s basketball team defeated Life Pacific College with a resounding 100-71 win to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Roadrunners (5-6) were powered by freshman guard Jarkel Joiner who finished with a team-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting. During a sequence in the first half, Joiner connected on five consecutive three-pointers and six straight shots overall.

“I think Jarkel is a really talented kid and he puts in the work,” said Barnes. “When you a kid that young who is committed like that, you’re going to get good results.”

More than 3,000 elementary and middle school students were in attendance as a part of CSUB’s annual ‘Education Day’ game. It was the first sellout of the season.

“This is a game that’s very emotional for me and the game that I look forward to the most, every year,” said Barnes. “I had an experience to go to a college campus and it basically changed my life. It encouraged me and gave me hope that one day I could go to college and get a degree.”

CSUB scored 100 points in a game for the first time since scoring 105 points against Bethesda University in a win on ‘Education Day’ on Dec. 15, 2016.

“More than anything, I thought our guys were prepared to play,” said Barnes. “For a team like us that’s lost four straight, the biggest thing for us is to get a win.”

Redshirt-senior guard Brent Wrapp reached a milestone as he became only the second Roadrunner ever to score 500 points and hand out 400 assists in his career at CSUB. Kenny Warren (1990-94) is the other member of the club. Wrapp finished with five points, five rebounds, 10 assists and four steals.

“I’m blessed for the opportunity and thankful for everyone that’s helped me along the way,” said Wrapp. “It’s for all the coaches who believed in me along the way, so I just want to do my best to give back to them.”

Four Roadrunners reached double figures in the win.

Senior forward Shon Briggs finished with 19 points and six rebounds, while redshirt-senior Fallou N’Doye recorded his first-career double-double as a Roadrunner as he put up 15 points and 13 boards.

After only playing 16 minutes due to knee discomfort in CSUB’s loss at Fresno State on Tuesday, Dec. 5, redshirt-junior guard Damiyne Durham poured in 17 points, added three steals and recorded a pair of blocks.

Up next for the Roadrunners is a rematch against the University of Idaho on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Icardo Center. CSUB defeated Idaho 64-62 on a game-winning three-pointer by redshirt-freshman Justin Davis in the semifinals of the Great Alaska Shootout on Nov. 24.

“They have a good basketball team, they got a bunch of seniors,” said Barnes about Idaho. “They got probably two of the best guards we’ve played against this season.”