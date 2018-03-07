Roadrunners shutout No. 23 UNLV

By Peter Castillo

Editor-in-Chief

For the second time this season, the CSU Bakersfield baseball team knocked off a nationally-ranked opponent at home.

The Roadrunners (6-8) shutout No. 23 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (11-2) 4-0 behind the efforts of four pitchers.

UNLV came into Tuesday night’s game averaging more than eight runs scored per game.

“The pitchers did an outstanding job of hitting the mitt and locating,” said CSUB head coach Jeremy Beard. “Our defense was able to get into some action today and that really was the difference in the ballgame.”

CSUB also defeated Saint Mary’s College, who was ranked 22nd in the nation at the time, 3-2 on Feb. 19.

Senior pitcher Alec Daily picked up his first victory of the season as he worked three innings without allowing a run and struck out five in a relief role.

“This is my first time going more than two innings in a long time,” said Daily. “It felt great. I’ve been focusing on limiting walks and I think I did a pretty good job tonight.”

Sophomore pitcher Isaiah Moten started for the Roadrunners and worked his way in and out of trouble in his four innings of work but did allow a run.

Some flashy defense in the second inning helped Moten hold the Rebels scoreless.

A double-play ball wiped away a lead-off single.

UNLV redshirt-sophomore Grant Robbins followed by reaching second base on a single and a throwing error by CSUB freshman third baseman Evan Burkey.

Freshman Jack-Thomas Wold of UNLV came up next and lined a single up the middle. CSUB redshirt-senior center fielder Mark Pena fired a strike to home plate to cut down Robbins as he tried to score.

Moten finished with two strikeouts, one walk and eight hits allowed in four frames.

In his first game back since returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for the first 14 games of the season, sophomore Austyn Tengan started at shortstop and went 2-4 at the plate with three runs batted in.

“It’s just huge to have him back,” said Beard. “He adds a huge spark to our whole existence as a program.”

With CSUB leading 2-0 in the bottom of the eighth, Tengan came to bat with two outs and a pair of runners on base. He lined a double down the first base line that ricocheted into right field. This allowed both runners to score and extended the Roadrunners’ lead to 4-0.

Tengan also knocked in the game’s first run in the second inning with a run scoring single.

“I had a great rehab program to get ready,” said Tengan. “I got to run, throw, hit and field so, it was great.”

Junior pitcher Ben Cutting worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning and recorded a couple strikeouts.

Senior pitcher Naithen Dewsnap struck out the side in the ninth to seal the win for the Roadrunners.

UNLV redshirt-sophomore pitcher Chase Maddux, the son of Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux, took the loss for UNLV as he started and gave up six hits, two runs (one earned), two walks and two strikeouts in six innings.

Greg Maddux serves as a volunteer pitching coach for the Rebels.

Up next for the Roadrunners is a cross-country trip to take on the College of Charleston for a three-game series beginning on Friday, March 9.

CSUB returns home for a four-game series against Dartmouth College starting on Thursday, March 15 at 6 p.m. at Hardt Field.