Roadrunners remain first in WAC

By Peter Castillo

Editor-in-Chief

After a convincing 69-40 win on the road over Grand Canyon University on Saturday, Feb. 17, the CSU Bakersfield women’s basketball team remains in first place in the Western Athletic Conference.

The Roadrunners (15-10, 9-2 WAC) sit a full game ahead of New Mexico State University (14-11, 8-3 WAC) with three games left to play in the regular season after the Aggies defeated Seattle University, 64-53 on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Prior to CSUB’s win over Grand Canyon, Head Coach Greg McCall spoke about his team’s position in the conference standings.

“This is the first time in my whole career of being here that the team is in control of where we stand in the conference leading to the postseason,” said McCall to gorunners.com.

CSUB is currently riding a seven-game winning streak, after starting conference play 2-2.

In the win over GCU, CSUB was led by redshirt-junior guard Jazmine Johnson, junior guard Alexxus Gilbert and redshirt-senior center Jazmyne Bartee who each scored 12 points.

Sophomore guard Dalis Jones added 11 points off the bench, while senior forward Aja Williams, who also came off the bench put up 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

The Roadrunners outrebounded the Antelopes 40-26 and never trailed throughout the game.

CSUB limited Grand Canyon to only 35 percent shooting from the floor and only 16.7 percent from three-point distance.

The Roadrunners’ bench outscored the GCU’s 37-9.

CSUB will take on Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.

The Roadrunners defeated Utah Valley 63-58 to begin conference play on Jan. 6.

Then, CSUB will travel to the Pacific Northwest to play Seattle on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. in a game that could have possible first-place ramifications.

In the two teams’ first matchup this season on Jan. 27, the Roadrunners knocked off Seattle U, 75-68 at the Icardo Center.

CSUB will wrap up its regular season schedule with a home game against GCU on Saturday, March 3 at 1 p.m. at the Icardo Center on Senior Day.

The Roadrunners will honor their four seniors, guard Alize’ Lofton, forward Kandiss Barber, Bartee and Williams.

The WAC tournament begins for the women on Wednesday, March 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Orleans Arena.

Should the standings hold, CSUB would face off against Chicago State University, who has only one win this season, in the first round of the tournament.