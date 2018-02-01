Roadrunners look to regain confidence at home

By Vincent Perez

Sports Editor

Despite their Jan. 26 loss at Seattle University, CSU Bakersfield senior center Moataz Aly remained positive, “We’re not going to the past affect us. We just do what we do, no matter what,” said Aly.

He added, “Last game I didn’t perform the way I was supposed to. I was rushing to the basket.” Aly said that he gave Seattle U too much opportunity to get the ball from him around the basket. Aly committed 4 turnovers to the Redhawks and scored only 4 points.

CSUB (8-13, 1-5) lost 59-55 at Seattle U (15-8, 4-2) on Jan. 26.

Freshman guard Jarkel Joiner took over play-making late in the second half after senior guard Brent Wrapp committed his fourth foul of the game.

Joiner edged the Roadrunners within 3 points after a three-pointer with two seconds left in the game, yet, their fate was already sealed and were forced to foul Seattle U. The Roadrunners could not match the Redhawks in Seattle.

Barnes said that Joiner has leadership when it comes to taking a big shot but lacks the experience to take over the team as of now. However, Barnes said that he does see Joiner to take a leadership role in the coming years.

“In a pinch, I feel comfortable with him,” said Barnes about his second half leadership. “He has an opportunity to be a big-time scorer,” added Barnes. He clarified that Joiner will not be a pure point-guard who assists in that traditional role.

The current point-guard leader on the team, redshirt-senior guard Brent Wrapp, talked about Barnes’ practice talks.

“He’s talking about competing every possession. Not every possession will go your way,” said Wrapp, who had 6 points and 2 steals in Seattle.

“You’ve got to grind it out. If you’re locked in on defense, then every night you’ll give yourself a chance to win,” added Wrapp.

He said that by the WAC Basketball Tournament in March, the Roadrunners need to be playing their best. “This week is a good chance for us to get some wins and confidence,” said Wrapp.

Wrapp said the team has been tested by the best team in WAC, New Mexico State University (19-3, 6-0).

“We can’t be so worried about the record, we just got to play our best basketball and I think it will take care of itself,” said Wrapp.

CSUB will face Chicago State University next. The Cougars (2-21, 0-6) are in a crisis year, having only won two games all year, and have a losing streak of 17.

The Roadrunners host two home games this week. First, Chicago State tomorrow night at 7 p.m., followed by the University of Missouri-Kansas City Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.