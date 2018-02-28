Roadrunners fifth at WAC Championships, six swimmers prep for NIC

By Runa Lemminn

Features Editor

After setting new school and personal records at Western Athletic Conference Championships in Houston, Texas, CSU Bakersfield’s Roadrunner swim team is back in Bakersfield and mostly happy with how they swam. That is, as happy as swimmers can be with their races in the pool.

The Roadrunners finished fifth out of six teams at the WAC Championships, that took place Wednesday, Feb. 21-Saturday, Feb. 24.

Freshman Kris Rogic, who had several great swims and broke his own CSUB record again for the 100 backstroke with a time of 48.13, said that swimming is a really “ungrateful sport.”

“How I finished, and not still being satisfied I think is good,” Rogic said. “If you don’t do something huge, you’re not happy.”

Junior Greg Lee, who bettered his times as well, felt the same way with his own swims. Lee dropped 2.76 seconds off his 200 IM, achieving a time of 1:54.19.

“I was happy, but I’m never fully satisfied. I feel like I can always do better,” said Lee.

Director of Swimming Chris Hansen felt good about how some of his team did. He said there were a few people who did a really great job, and came out with three best times, including swimmers Maddie Cosgrove and Sabrina Zavala. Cosgrove earned 37 points for the team, and Zavala contributed 20 points with her swims.

“We did well, we broke lot’s of records. I mean Jayssie (Haynes) broke three in one day,” said Hansen. “Jayssie’s a stud.”

Sophomore Jayssie Haynes, who set CSUB’s record in the mile going 16:46.55 and had several other amazing swims, is also the only female swimmer going to the National Invitational Championships in Maryland. Haynes’ time of 2:14.81 in the 200 breaststroke prelims had her seeded first going into finals. The NIC will be the final meet for the Roadrunners this season, with only a few swimmers having the cuts for it.

”She’s going to Maryland, Kris Rogic’s going to Maryland, Justice Kramer, Loren Gillian, Jake Chir, and we’re bringing Michael Hart,” said Hansen.

The teams are allowed to bring an alternate for relays.

“Michael swam really fast, and because of Michael’s GPA and the way he swam, we chose him,” said Hansen.

The National Invitational Championships will take place March 8-10 at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.