Roadrunners control own fate on road

By Johnathan Wheatley

Assistant Sports Editor

Atop the standings and four games remaining, CSU Bakersfield women’s basketball looks to continue its dominance in the Western Athletic Conference with a three-game road trip.

After a homestand that began with a win against former first place team New Mexico State University, which gave the Roadrunners first place in the WAC, and a 41-point victory against University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, the Roadrunners look unstoppable.

The Roadrunners’ defense allowed only eight points in the first half of the game against UTRGV, four points in each quarter.

CSUB (14-10, 8-2 WAC) is playing its best basketball at the right time as the WAC tournament is just around the corner. The Roadrunners currently hold a six-game winning streak in conference play.

The first stop of the three-game road trip for the Roadrunners will be in Phoenix, Arizona against Grand Canyon University on Saturday, Feb 10.

This is the first meeting between the two teams and will face each other again for the final game of the season at the Icardo Center.

GCU (13-11, 7-3 WAC) is currently in third place after defeating NMSU by 16 this past weekend.

Practicing for the game against GCU has seen some similarities in the Roadrunners own game said Head Coach Greg McCall.

“They look a little like us, we see a couple of our plays and when we go into practice we will just practice against our own stuff.”

The final two games on the road will see the team travel north with its first game against Utah Valley University (10-14, 4-5 WAC).

If records remain the same, the final game of the road trip can mean either a 1-seed or a 2-seed in the WAC tournament for the Roadrunners as they take on Seattle University (13-11, 7-2 WAC).

The previous matchup between the two teams saw CSUB come out victorious with a 75-68 victory at the Icardo Center.

The Roadrunners will return home Saturday, March 3 at 1 p.m. for their final regular season game against GCU at the Icardo center. They will be celebrating Senior Night and hope to see a big crowd for their final home game.