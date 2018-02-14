Public Safety Notice: UPD called to investigate harassment case on Monday

Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Managing Editor on February 14, 2018

By Veronica Morley

Managing Editor

An unknown male was harassing a female on campus near the bus turnaround and parking lot C on Monday night according to a public safety notice sent by the University Police Department.

UPD responded to the incident at approximately 10:03 p.m. but the male subject was not located.

The rest of the notice included the following:

“UPD suggests the following precautions: 

  • Request a free escort from University Police at any time you feel unsafe by calling 661-654-2677.  (Emergency number- 661-654-2111) 
  • If uncomfortable, walk with someone else or a group  
  • Be alert to your surroundings and the people around you.  Report any suspicious persons to University Police. 
  • If you need support, free and confidential counseling services are available for students.  You may contact the Counseling Center at (661) 654-3366.  For faculty/staff, the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) provides free, confidential referral and counseling services.  Please visit   https://www.csub.edu/bas/hr/Benefits/EAP/index.html for more information.   

 

Remember, if you see something, say something.  Let’s work together to keep our campus community safe. 

 

Marty Williamson 

Chief of Police & Director of Public Safety

