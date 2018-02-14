Public Safety Notice: UPD called to investigate harassment case on Monday

By Veronica Morley
An unknown male was harassing a female on campus near the bus turnaround and parking lot C on Monday night according to a public safety notice sent by the University Police Department.
UPD responded to the incident at approximately 10:03 p.m. but the male subject was not located.
The rest of the notice included the following:
“UPD suggests the following precautions:
- Request a free escort from University Police at any time you feel unsafe by calling 661-654-2677. (Emergency number- 661-654-2111)
- If uncomfortable, walk with someone else or a group
- Be alert to your surroundings and the people around you. Report any suspicious persons to University Police.
- If you need support, free and confidential counseling services are available for students. You may contact the Counseling Center at (661) 654-3366. For faculty/staff, the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) provides free, confidential referral and counseling services. Please visit https://www.csub.edu/bas/hr/Benefits/EAP/index.html for more information.
Remember, if you see something, say something. Let’s work together to keep our campus community safe.
Marty Williamson
Chief of Police & Director of Public Safety
