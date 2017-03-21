‘Pippin’ set to premiere this weekend

"PIppin" will be held at the Dore Theatre on March 23 to the 25, the 31, and April 1 and 2
by March 21, 2017

By Devon Halsell
Features Editor
 
This spring CSU Bakersfield’s Music and Theatre Department is putting on a production of “Pippin” at the Dore Theatre.

The premise of “Pippin” is a young prince who wants to experience life and find love.

Pippin (Warren Dakota Nash) goes to fight in the war to prove his loyalty to his father, King Charles (The Runner opinions editor Anthony Jauregui).

The Leading Player (Paul Sosa) persuades Pippin to fight for the crown, so the prince kills his father and takes the throne. Pippin regrets his actions and begs the Leading Player to bring King Charles back to life. The Leading Player grants the prince’s wish.

Pippin falls in love with a widow, Catherine (Susannah Vera), who has a young son.

The prince has to choose between settling down or staying with the troupe of performers. The musical will be held from March 23 to the 25, the 31 and April 1 and 2. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors (60+)/CSUB faculty & staff and $5 for students with identification.

The box office opens one hour prior to each performance. They accept cash and checks only; credit cards will not be accepted.

The box office phone number is (661) 654-3150.

 

 

Anthony Jauregui (left) plays King Charles, alongside Warren Dakota Nash (center) who plays Pippin and Judd Johnson who plays Lewis in the musical.
Photo by AJ Alvarado/ The Runner

One Comment
  • Irma
    3 April 2017 at 2:34 am -

    Should have warned people it was for a mature or hardened audience. I saw babies and children in there. Bless their eyes and ears! (and it was too ‘mature’ for this old lady). They worked hard and the singers sang wonderfully, but it was disappointing and hard to look at.

