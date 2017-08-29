Outdoor Adventures allows students to explore California

By Peter Castillo

Sports Editor

The Outdoor Adventure program offered by the Student Recreation Center is a way for students to participate in numerous outdoor and recreational activities outside of campus.

This semester, the SRC is offering 13 different events that include hiking, kayaking, boulder climbing and wind surfing.

Outdoor Adventures & Experiential Education Coordinator Marshall McArthur said the prices include transportation, food and most gear rentals.

“We try to keep it as cost effective for our students as possible,” said McArthur. “It all really depends on the activity we’re doing for safety costs.”

The least expensive trips this semester are the three hikes, each of which are $10.

The most expensive trip is a three-day surfing trip in San Onefre. The trip costs $120.

McArthur said student safety is a top priority on these expeditions.

“All of our trip staff are basic first aid CPR-AED certified,” said McArthur. “Our trip leaders will have wilderness first aid training as well.”

The trips are led by student trip leaders. Leaders attend trips at no cost.

Michael Davalos, a petroleum engineering major, is one of the leaders. Davalos enjoys the challenge of being put in different situations as a trip leader.

“It’s completely different than any other job I’ve ever had,” said Davalos. “It’s really fun, because it’s a whole different world that we don’t get to experience here in Bakersfield.”

Jesus Sanchez, an engineering science major, tried out snowboarding for the first time on an Outdoor Adventure last year.

“It pushed me out of my comfort zone,” said Sanchez. “I went with people that had snowboarded before and others that it was their first time as well.”

McArthur urges students to sign up for the Outdoor Adventures as soon as possible, as spots are limited.

“Our trips have been filling up a lot more quickly than they did in the past,” said McArthur.

Students can register for Outdoor Adventures at the SRC front desk. Registration for this semester begins August 28.