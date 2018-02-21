Mitchell inspires diversity at CSUB

By Runa Lemminn

Features Editor

It was early in the day, and still dark inside of Admissions when Dr. Jacqueline Mimms, enrollment management associate vice president, unlocked the door to let me in.

As we walked through her silent office, Mimms had an air of purpose about her, an air that is common with many of CSU Bakersfield’s top black leadership.

Also common among many of the top leadership is the credit Mimms gives President Horace Mitchell, as well as other people at CSUB.

“I’ve been able to experience the ability to be creative, the ability to create new things. President Mitchell is a visionary, and one who allows individuals to grow, and flourish, and develop,” said Mimms.

Horace Mitchell became the President of CSUB in July of 2004. Because of his efforts, CSUB currently enjoys diversity in its top leadership, especially black leadership. Mitchell said his priorities have always been finding individuals who are right for CSUB’s campus culture and values.

Individuals such as Mimms and Dr. Thomas Wallace, vice president of student affairs, are just two examples of Mitchell’s diverse and inclusive cabinet.

Mitchell’s goals include excellence and diversity of staff and faculty – and inclusivity. Even though he’s retiring in three months he says there’s still work to do.

Wallace also spoke very highly of Mitchell, and how fortunate he feels to work for someone like him.

“Dr. Mitchell is a capable and visionary leader; someone who, in coming here, had aspirations for this campus, and a vision of how to get there,” said Wallace.

Working with Mitchell’s support has helped Mimms to grow as an individual, which has in turn benefited the campus as well.

“It’s helped the campus in many ways. By him allowing me to try new things, we have a Veterans Center, I had a vision for setting that up, and he provided the foundation to get that started. We have the Troops to College, we have Project Rebound,” said Mimms.

CSUB is one of only eight CSU’s that have Project Rebound, a program that supports previously incarcerated individuals.

Mitchell stressed that they were very careful with who is a part of the Project Rebound program.

“They have to be ready to be in this environment, and a member of the community. We believe there are plenty of people who would qualify for this,” Mitchell said.

When Wallace was asked what he was most proud of on campus, he had a very humble response.

“I don’t really feel comfortable answering that, I would prefer that you ask others, particularly students, that question,” said Wallace.

So I asked Student Union Executive Vice President and senior Kinesiology major Precious Nwaoha what she thought of Wallace.

“Dr. Wallace and E.J. Callahan have been the top two positive influences for me on campus,” said Nwaoha.

She went on to say that both men have motivated her and supported and encouraged her in her personal growth through leadership roles.

CSUB has escaped many of the racial tensions that have plagued other campuses in recent months. Mimms, Wallace and Nwaoha all said Mitchell’s stance of student support had a lot to do with it.

“CSUB has made itself a safe space. I don’t feel like people feel that they’re in danger here,” said Nwaoha. “Dr. Mitchell and Dr. Wallace (helped by) making the statement saying that this is a safe space for all students.”

Erik Vance, a senior triple major said making sure all the students are cared for should be an important goal for CSUB’s leadership.

“It’s important, because we want everyone to succeed,” said Vance.

Wallace also felt that CSUB shows a respect for students that is not always shown on other campuses. Wallace discussed how important it was to help others in understanding the value of differences.

“I think we have individuals working here at CSUB that care about each other. They care about students, they are respectful of differences that exist in society and that exist on this campus,” said Wallace. “We are stronger because of our differences.”

Mitchell also said the values of inclusive excellence and diversity for the campus help students tremendously.

“Not only in the Cabinet, but throughout the administration, there are significant leaders, diverse, including African American in associate administration,” said Mitchell.

While Dr. Mitchell is credited by many for the diversity of CSUB’s top leadership, his guidance has benefitted CSUB in several ways. Like most great leaders, Mitchell had a role model.

“My model was (UC Berkeley Chancellor) Dr. Chang-Lin Tien, who was the first Asian American to be appointed to be chancellor of a major American research university,” said Mitchell. “He believed in excellence and diversity, and so he had one of the most diverse cabinets, particularly at that point in time.”

Mimms, Mitchell and Wallace all agreed that a diverse cabinet, reflective of all races and genders, would be ideal.

“Diversity is one of our campus goals,” said Wallace.

Nwaoha said there were benefits of seeing other people of color in leadership positions on CSUB’s campus.

“It’s nice to see other African American leaders on campus,” said Nwaoha.