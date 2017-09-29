Milo Yiannopoulos will not speak at CSUB

By Runa Lemminn

News Editor

Milo Yiannopoulos won’t be including CSU Bakersfield as one of his October 2017 speaking engagements after all.

The CSUB College Republicans had intended to sponsor the visit, but citing the enormous cost have decided “not to move forward with hosting Milo Yiannopoulos,” in a statement released on their Instagram page earlier today.

The highly controversial speaker has sparked several violent protests as a result of his speeches in the past.

Recently, UC Berkeley canceled its “Free Speech Week,” in which Yiannopoulos was one of the speakers, just one day before it was scheduled to begin, according to the Washington Post.

The CSUB College Republicans Instagram page stated that CSUB’s policy stipulates that if an event is held at on campus, it must either be free to the public, or a paid student event.

Calling CSUB’s commercial use policy “ambiguous”, the College Republicans stated that they felt the policy makes it impossible for a group such as theirs to afford Yiannopoulos’ speaking fees, unless they charge for tickets to the event.

The CSUB College Republicans’ press release on Sept. 29 stated “the university has cleverly agreed to Milo speaking on campus while tying our hands.”

Yiannopoulos was reportedly charging $20,000 to speak at the Icardo Center on October 25.