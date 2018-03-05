LBGTQ+ hosts gaming social

By Jayson Edgerle

Reporter

Imagine a giant Jenga tower so tall that the players needed a stool to reach the top. Another group was playing Monopoly Deal while watching Disney’s Tarzan. This was the scene for the LGBTQ+ game social.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, the LGBTQ+ Alliance hosted a gaming social gathering in the Rohan Building. The turnout was smaller than expected, since a conflicting event had brought students to San Francisco for a similar event.

If someone from outside the organization had come to this event without any prior knowledge or experience, they might have guessed that the organization was small with very little sway. However, Matthew McClellan, 32, chair of the LGBTQ+ affinity said otherwise when asked about the history and contributions the group has made.

“The Provost recently, about two years ago, started the affinity groups on campus so it’s for different diversity groups here. Through that, we were able to network, like faculty and staff work together and then we wanted to support students who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. So we have been setting up events over the last year and a half to support faculty, staff, and students,” said McClellan.

McClellan also mentioned the number of members and the areas of campus that support the group.

“We probably have about 40-50 members, the core group that kind of push and run the programs. We have a mix from all across campus,” said McClellan. “We have staff, faculty, health services, mental health counseling, the President’s office has people in there, we have academic service people in there, student services, so all different areas of campus come together to put on these programs for students and faculty.”

McClellan said the group has hosted a few major events in its short lifespan, mostly for members to network within the LGBTQ+ community.

“We started Pride Week, which the first one was this past spring 2017 and then for this academic year, we did it in October because Bakersfield’s Pride is in October and we wanted those two to line up. We also brought the Lavender Celebration to campus which is basically celebration LGBTQ+ students who are graduating each year,” McClellan said.

Jose Lopez, a graduate student in educational counseling, said this was his first event with this group. Lopez said the group needed more people.

“I think it’s a good event. I feel that if there were more people, it would be better. But we’re having fun, just enjoying the day so that is good as well,” Lopez said.

The group also provides a safe space. English major Fabiola Madrigal, 23, described the group as being very welcoming.

“They are very welcoming, so they do try to cultivate this atmosphere of safety,” said Madrigal. “And I think that’s super important, especially for people within our community, considering that it’s not all that safe, all the time.”

The LGBTQ+ affinity is hosting a LGBTQ+ Youth Summit on March 4. The event will be on campus and open to all students and the entire community.