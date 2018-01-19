Late bucket sinks CSUB at home

By Vincent Perez

Sports Editor



The CSU Bakersfield women’s basketball team was two minutes away from earning 3-1 conference record in the Western Athletic Conference. The Roadrunners lost 60-58 in a hard-fought contest on Thursday, Jan. 18, at home against the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

UMKC’s India Johnson hit a go-ahead field goal with 21 seconds remaining that ultimately decided the game.

The Roadrunners (8-10, 2-2 WAC) led the Kangaroos (6-13, 2-2 WAC), 56-51 with 2:23 left in the fourth quarter.

However, on the next possession, after a pair of made free-throws from CSUB senior forward Aja Williams, Kangaroo Aries Washington made a crucial three-point shot to close the gap 56-54.

After a missed three-pointer from Williams, India Johnson of UMKC recovered the rebound, which eventually led to a game-tying layup from Johnson. With the game tied 56-56, with 1:01 left, Williams missed a lay up and UMKC (6-13, 2-2) rebounded and called a time out.

Sophomore guard Dalis Jones made a rare error in fouling Samantha Walderon of UMKC in the final seconds. Walderon made both of her free-throw shots and left the Roadrunners 38 seconds to figure out a plan, trailing 58-56.

Redshirt-senior center Jazmyne Bartee made a game-tying crucial lay up in the paint to tie the game at 58. Unfortunately, the next UMKC possession would end the game.

Twenty-one seconds was all the Kangaroos needed. Johnson once again rattled the Roadrunners.

Johnson clinched the win with a two-point shot that took away the Roadrunners’ time and confidence to respond. They led CSUB 60-58.

After a deliberation on how much time was left between referees Bart Baldwin, Benny Luna and Kalli Kimura, it was decided that CSUB had 1.6 seconds left to tie or win the game.

The Roadrunners never had a chance to see if they could. With 1.1 seconds left in the game, senior guard Alize Lofton attempted to in-bound the ball to freshman center Vanessa Austin, but overthrew to Kangaroo Kristen Moore.

While the Roadrunners were outscored and outplayed in the first quarter (23-13), they regained their composure and responded in the three remaining quarters. The fourth quarter came down to the wire and CSUB did not execute when necessary.

CSUB women’s head coach Greg McCall said that the women did not play smart basketball.

“There was an effort, because we won every quarter since the first.”

McCall said that every game in conference will be close such as this one.

McCall said that following the scouting report, the Roadrunners shut down the Kangaroos’ plays, but it came down to one-on-one competition on the court.

“When a player goes a place to where they go, we can’t allow that. We got to be smart,” said McCall.

He added, “When you lose a game like this, mentally, you’re not focused.”

The women’s team players were not available for comment post-game.

Junior guard Alexxus Gilbert scored 13 points and had three assists. Williams finished with 11 points, despite shooting 3-for-10. Bartee had 10 points and three blocks in the loss.

For their next game, CSUB will take on Chicago State University, who has a record of 0-19 (0-4 WAC) this season. The Roadrunners host the Cougars, this Saturday, Jan. 20, in the Icardo Center at, 1 p.m.