Humanities classrooms opens for Spring

By Sonia Lemus

News Editor

CSU Bakersfield built three new large classroom buildings adjacent to the Humanities Office Building.

There are two large auditorium style seating classes that can sit up to 110 people. They have assistive listening available as well as two projectors that can display different images if desired with a whiteboard between the two projectors.

There is one large classroom building in between the two auditorium style seating classrooms. The classroom holds up to 82 people. It has moveable tables, and assistive listening is also available.

The classroom building also has restrooms inside and a display case that will be used by the Arts and Humanities department.

“The buildings were completed late in the fall,” said Dean of Arts and Humanities Robert Frakes.

The three classrooms were planned by administration to be larger in size than the average classrooms in CSUB, said Frakes.

Sydney Haynes, a senior kinesiology major, said that having larger classrooms was a good idea.

“I’ve noticed that I’ve had a few classes where people had to stand, because there weren’t enough seats. Eventually they had us switch classes. I didn’t really notice this problem [of there not being enough seating] my freshman year, but CSUB has been growing. In just these four years it has grown a lot,” said Haynes.

The classrooms are expected to be used primarily for the Arts and Humanities classes, but they will also be open to other fields.

“It is exciting. It gives the university more diversity in venus space,” said Frakes.

Additionally, Frakes said that the university is considering adding tables and a seating area near the location of the new Humanities Classroom Building, where students can eat, study and hang out.

“It will bring a lot more students to the Arts and Humanities area of the school,” said Frakes.

When criminal justice major, Kirk Bernardino, was asked if he thought that students would want to hangout there he said, “Yeah, if it is a new building people are going to hang out there now.”

Haynes said that if there is food available near the area students will hang out there.

“When there is food around, people will want to hang out there, that is what I have noticed,” said Haynes.

On student schedules the classrooms will appear as HUM 1107, 1108 or 1109, said Academic Operations and Support Director John Dirkse.

Many students are not aware that the new classrooms were built and no emails or other notices have been sent to students informing them that there have been three new classrooms added.

“I think [sending] an email would be good since every student has outlook, but there should also be signs,” said Bernardino.

Students are also concerned about the campus maps, that have still not been updated to reflect even the new Humanities Office Building.

“They should have signs,and put them on the campus map,” said Haynes.

There is no information as to when the campus map will be updated, or when students will be informed that new classrooms have been added.

The new buildings will offer a more spacious area for students to continue learning at CSUB.