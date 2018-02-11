Fire alarm set off at SRC

By Peter Castillo

Editor-in-Chief

Bakersfield Fire Department was called after a fire alarm inside the Student Recreation Center was set off.

The alarm went off just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Smoke was seen coming from the boiler room on the second floor of the SRC.

All students and staff were asked to evacuate the building immediately.

After the building was cleared by BFD and the University Police Department, the SRC staff was allowed to reenter the building. However, the SRC was closed to students for the rest of the day.

SRC staff declined to comment on the incident.