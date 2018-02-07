Finch sets new CSUB record

By Vincent Perez

Sports Editor

CSU Bakersfield placed third of nine teams at the indoor Mountain T’s Invitational, hosted by Northern Arizona University Feb. 2-3. In doing so, four Roadrunners set personal best records.

Sophomore Falon Wilson set two personal bests, one was her third place in the finals of the 60 meter dash (7.66) and she was fourth in the 60 meter hurdles (8.81). Wilson also finished fourth in the long jump (5.39 meters).

Freshman Hannah Walker placed sixth in the women’s 60 hurdles, two sports behind Wilson.

Julianne Finch, a sophomore, set a new CSUB pole vault record, clearing 12-0.625 feet, in the finals taking on all Grand Canyon University student-athletes.

Finch surpassed her old record of 12-05.50 last season. Before she broke the record, Allyson Crosby from the 2002 CSUB track and field team held the record (12 feet).

In the high jump, freshman Hannah Walker placed first. Walker had a finals height of 1.60 meters.

Antonia Beason, a freshman and Susannah Vera, a senior, did not place in the finals.

Senior Alisha Byrd, in the finals of the triple jump, finished third, with a jump of 35-11.25 feet.

Sophomore Paradise Pelzer was third in the women’s 600 finals, earning a time of 1:54.47.

Northern Arizona’s Emma Keenan finished first in 1:32.38.

In the women’s 800, senior Arianna Mariscal finished third (2:26.49).

Senior Angel Valdez set her personal best in the 3000, which was 10:48.7. She finished in seventh place.

Also setting a new personal record in the 3000, sophomore Alejandra Frausto finished in 11:30.99.

The Roadrunners are gearing up for Western Athletic Conference Indoor Championships.

The last competition before the conference championships is the Sun Bird Invitational, Feb. 17 in Fresno, California.

The WAC Indoor Championships are Feb. 22-23 in Boise, Idaho.