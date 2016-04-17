Calendar When: April 22, 2016 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm America/Los Angeles Timezone 2016-04-22T19:30:00-07:00 2016-04-22T21:00:00-07:00 Where: Dore Theatre - Main Theatre

Cost: $10 Arts and Entertainment

CSUB Opera Theatre presents “An Evening of Opera Scenes” at 7:30 pm on Friday, April 22 in the CSUB Doré Theatre. The program will include excerpts from Mozart’s The Magic Flute, Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, Bernstein’s West Side Story, Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor, and more. It will be fully staged and costumed. Directed by Soo-Yeon Chang and staged by Peggy Sears. Tickets are $10 General Admission, $5 Students/Seniors, and free for CSUB Students with ID. Parking is free in Lots B and C. For more information, contact Dr. Soo-Yeon Chang at 654-2156 or schang5@csub.edu.