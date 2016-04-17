An Evening of Opera Scenes

When: April 22, 2016 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Where: Dore Theatre - Main Theatre

CSUB Opera Theatre presents “An Evening of Opera Scenes” at 7:30 pm on...

by April 17, 2016
Calendar
When:
April 22, 2016 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm America/Los Angeles Timezone
2016-04-22T19:30:00-07:00
2016-04-22T21:00:00-07:00
Where:
Dore Theatre - Main Theatre
Cost:
$10
Contact:
Dr. Soo-Yeon Chang
654-2156
Email
Arts and Entertainment
CSUB The Runner theatre

CSUB Opera Theatre presents “An Evening of Opera Scenes” at 7:30 pm on Friday, April 22 in the CSUB Doré Theatre. The program will include excerpts from Mozart’s The Magic Flute, Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, Bernstein’s West Side Story, Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor, and more. It will be fully staged and costumed. Directed by Soo-Yeon Chang and staged by Peggy Sears. Tickets are $10 General Admission, $5 Students/Seniors, and free for CSUB Students with ID. Parking is free in Lots B and C. For more information, contact Dr. Soo-Yeon Chang at 654-2156 or schang5@csub.edu.

by Megan Oliver - Apr 17, 2016

by Megan Oliver - Apr 17, 2016
One Comment

Leave a Reply

*

*

  • sfsignal.com
    23 September 2017 at 6:37 am - Reply

    The scenes will be accompanied by piano, and showcase the production and voices of the Biola Opera Workshop, directed by Joel Balzun.