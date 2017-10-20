Doss chosen as new voice for CSUB basketball

By Peter Castillo

Sports Editor

The CSU Bakersfield Athletics’ department has chosen Jon Doss to be the new play-by-play voice of the Roadrunners’ men’s basketball team.

“I could not be more excited for the opportunity to work with Coach Barnes, his staff, team, and the CSUB community as a whole,” said Doss to gorunners.com. “The ‘Runners have proven themselves one of the up-and-coming programs in the country, and I consider myself quite lucky for the chance to tell the next chapter of their story.”

Doss has served as a sports anchor at KBAK and Hometown Sports here in Bakersfield since 2015. While he was there, Doss has covered CSUB men’s basketball for the past two seasons also.

Doss, a native of Modesto, California, was up against roughly 150 candidates from around the nation.

Jon is incredibly talented, has an understanding of Bakersfield and our athletics department, and he has one of the best voices that I have heard during my career in collegiate athletics,” said Athletics’ Director Kenneth ‘Ziggy’ Seigfried to gorunners.com. “I believe he is a terrific fit for our organization, and I can’t wait for our fan base to get the opportunity to listen to him.”

Doss began his career as a broadcaster when he started as the voice of the women’s basketball team at California. He also broadcasted baseball, football and men’s basketball games at Berkeley.

Doss earned his Master’s degree at Syracuse University after his time at Cal. For the next four years, he worked at 13WHAM in Rochester, N.Y. as an anchor and a reporter. During this time, Doss covered Syracuse men’s basketball among other sports.

The Roadrunners will begin their season on Saturday, Nov. 4 with an exhibition game against Biola at the Icardo Center.