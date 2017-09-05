DACA rescinded by Trump administration

By Christopher Mateo

Editor-in-Chief

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

However, President Trump has now put pressure on congress to decide the fate of the program.

According to CNN.com, congress has until March 5, 2018 to try to save the program.

In a Twitter post, Trump stated, “Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA!”

The Department of Homeland Security will stop accepting and processing any applications made as of Sept. 5.

The program protected nearly 800,000 people. It allowed for undocumented individuals apply for a work permit and social security number, with the opportunity to renew the permit every two years.

The program was created by executive order under the Obama administration back in 2012.

After the announcement, supporters across the country have taken to the streets to protest against the decision.